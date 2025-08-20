The battle over the migrant detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz” is coming to a head in a Miami-Dade courtroom. Federal judge Kathleen Williams has granted a temporary restraining order that has stopped any future construction on the site. While law enforcement and immigration enforcement activity will continue, the lawsuit focuses on the environmental concerns the center is having on the fragile Everglades ecosystem. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke to leaders of the Miccosukee tribe, who hope this is the beginning of the end of the controversial detention center.

Alligator Alcatraz Legal Battle Continues | WGCU News