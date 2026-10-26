Florida panther death toll rises to 15; another Collier County death reported -- likely by vehicle

The Florida Wildlife Commission said Monday they have recovered the remains of another Florida panther, this time a 2-year-old male, in Collier County.

The panther's remains were found along Randall Boulevard, about a quarter mile west of Everglades Boulevard. The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

The death brings the number of panthers killed in Florida in 2026 to 15 animals, eight females and seven males. Nine of the deaths were reported in Collier County, three in Hendry, one in Glades, one in Polk and one in Lee.

The report comes a little more than a week after two Florida panther deaths were reported — a nine-month-old panther found injured in Collier County in September and the remains of a four-month-old panther found Oct. 15 in Hendry County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said the nine-month-old female panther was found on County Line Road in Collier on Sept. 20 with injuries consistent with a vehicle strike.

More



An FWC report said she had been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation but unfortunately due to complications from her injuries, had to be humanely euthanized on October 7.

The remains of the 4-month-old female panther were found on County Road 833 in Hendry County. The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.