Florida panther death toll rises to 15; another Collier County death reported -- likely by vehicle
The Florida Wildlife Commission said Monday they have recovered the remains of another Florida panther, this time a 2-year-old male, in Collier County.
The panther's remains were found along Randall Boulevard, about a quarter mile west of Everglades Boulevard. The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.
The death brings the number of panthers killed in Florida in 2026 to 15 animals, eight females and seven males. Nine of the deaths were reported in Collier County, three in Hendry, one in Glades, one in Polk and one in Lee.
The report comes a little more than a week after two Florida panther deaths were reported — a nine-month-old panther found injured in Collier County in September and the remains of a four-month-old panther found Oct. 15 in Hendry County.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said the nine-month-old female panther was found on County Line Road in Collier on Sept. 20 with injuries consistent with a vehicle strike.
More
- Panther death reported in Collier County; 12th for the year in Florida — six males, six females
- Third Florida panther killed in little less than three weeks; Big cat likely hit by vehicle on Corkscrew Road in Lee County
- Second panther reported killed in Collier County in a week; cause of death is suspected vehicle strike
- Vehicle strike claims ninth Florida panther; fifth female killed, fifth to die on Collier County roads in 2026
- Two juvenile Florida panthers hit, killed in separate vehicle incidents in Hendry County
- Sixth Florida panther death by vehicle reported in 2026, fourth in Collier County
- Lawsuit seeks to protect endangered Florida panthers from large Collier County development
- Another Florida panther killed in South Florida; reported at Glades County site
- Third Florida panther death reported in 2026; suspected vehicle strike in Polk County
- FWC reports second 2026 panther death by vehicle in Collier County
- First Florida panther death of 2026 reported; killed off I-75 in Collier
An FWC report said she had been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation but unfortunately due to complications from her injuries, had to be humanely euthanized on October 7.
The remains of the 4-month-old female panther were found on County Road 833 in Hendry County. The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.
If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.
Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.
Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.
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