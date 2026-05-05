Sixth Florida panther death by vehicle reported in 2026, fourth in Collier County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said the remains of a 2-3-month-old male Florida panther have been found and collected this week on Everglades Boulevard South in Collier County, south of 26th Ave SE. The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

The death is the sixth in 2026, all but two of those in Collier County and all were caused by vehicle collisions. Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers.

The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across Southwest and South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross.

These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it as soon as possible to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

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