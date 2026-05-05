Happy National Travel and Tourism Week; the fuel that power's Florida's economy

Tourism is a cornerstone of the U.S. economy generating close to $3 trillion and supporting some 15 million jobs nationwide.

Florida remains one of the top travel destinations in the country, generating over $33 billion in tax revenue.

Every corner of the Sunshine State relies on tourists and the locals who serve them to make visitors stays so remarkable, they’ll want to return.

Annual visitor spending in Highlands County generates some $350 million and supports 4,300 jobs. Those jobs represent $118 million in wages which helps fund local businesses, services, and infrastructure.

In honor of National Travel and Tourism week, Highlands County will recognize outstanding tourism leaders during a breakfast ceremony May 12.

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