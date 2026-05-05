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Florida is parched; Rains have not been enough and Highlands extends burn ban

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
The Keetch-Byram drought index, a continuous reference scale for estimating the dryness of the soil and duff layers, showing the severity of drought conditions in Highlands County as of Tuesday, May 5..
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The Keetch-Byram drought index, a continuous reference scale for estimating the dryness of the soil and duff layers, showing the severity of drought conditions in Highlands County as of Tuesday, May 5..

From most of the panhandle and down the west Ccast of Florida it's dry. Extremely dry. And extended forecasts don’t looking promising. In fact, it’s bad, said Highlands County Fire Chief Kelly Duppenthaler.

"The forecast is just not good," he told the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. "We have been getting some rain, but with the heat and the wind it's not heading in the right direction."

With that news, the board voted to extend the burn ban once again.

That means no burning of yard waste even if it’s in a metal container.

Duppenthaler said he too would like to rid his yard of all the vegetation the hard freeze and the drought killed, but it is just too dangerous to burn it.

The burn ban in in effect until at least June 16 when Duppenthaler will again make his recommendation to the board of county commissioners.

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Weather WGCU NewsHighlands CountyBurn BanDrought
Eileen Kelley
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