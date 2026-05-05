Florida Education Association sues state, alleging voucher system is unconstitutional

Individual parents and the Florida Education Association today filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Education, claiming it fails to uphold the constitution in ensuring every child in Florida has access to a “uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high-quality system of free public schools.”

At issue is the voucher system, which funnels away about $5 billion of public tax dollars a year from public schools to charter schools often managed by out-of-state, for-profit management companies that lack the educational standards and transparency of public schools, according to the FEA.

In a news release, the FEA lists additional reasoning for the suit:

Nearly a quarter of the state’s education budget goes to voucher programs that, a majority of the time, serve students who were already attending private school.



Florida ranks No. 50 in the nation in average teacher salary, and over 60% of education staff professionals make less than $35,000 a year



Florida ranks No. 41 in the nation in per student funding, a metric that additionally has not kept up pace with inflation

“Parents want the best education for their children. The overwhelming majority of parents see public schools as the best place to get that education and for good reason — they are the places where qualified educators help inspire students to be their best selves each and every day, and they are doing a fantastic job of welcoming every child in the state regardless of need,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

“We have spent years working with lawmakers to address the concerns of parents, educators and now, even the state auditor general regarding the inconsistencies in Florida’s non-uniform education system. But once again, lawmakers have let down Florida’s students and families, and we are left with no choice but to turn to the courts. With this lawsuit we are simply asking for accountability, transparency and a basic set of educational standards, which is what every parent wants – regardless of where they choose to send their children. Floridians have made it clear we should be strengthening not abandoning our public schools.”

Read the complaint here.

