Vehicle strike claims ninth Florida panther; fifth female killed, fifth to die on Collier County roads in 2026

The ninth Florida panther death this year and the fifth female of the species was reported in Collier County in the past week.

The remains of the big cat, a 3-year-old female, were collected June 19, on County Road 846 in Collier County, east of Immokalee. The suspected cause of death was vehicle collision.

The death was also the fifth panther this year reported killed on Collier County roads.

Panther deaths in previous years

There were 18 panther deaths in 2025, all but one by vehicle strikes, 36 in 2024 (29 by vehicle strikes), 13 in 2023 (all by vehicle), and 27 in 2022, all but two confirmed by vehicle strike.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it as soon as possible to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

FWC

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

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Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

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