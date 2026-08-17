Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve boardwalk maintenance work rescheduled

A maintenance closure at the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve in Fort Myers is being rescheduled due to contractor delays.

The new closure dates will be from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. Open for the Labor Day weekend and closed again from Sept. 8-14.

No guided walks will be offered during the closure. However, the Interpretive Center, nature store and Rock and Stroll Garden will remain open to visitors. Scheduled Wet Walks are not impacted.

The Interpretive Center and nature store are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Rock and Stroll Garden is open dawn to dusk daily and features picnic tables and native plants that attract birds and butterflies.

Parking is $1 per hour per vehicle, with a $5 daily maximum. The Lee County Parks & Recreation Annual Parking Pass is valid at this location. The parking kiosk is located at the ramp to the Interpretive Center.

The maintenance timeline is weather permitting and subject to change. Visitors are asked to follow posted signage and avoid closed areas for their safety.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

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