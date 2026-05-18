Two juvenile Florida panthers hit, killed in separate vehicle incidents in Hendry County

Two juvenile Florida panthers have been hit and killed in separate incidents involving being hit by a vehicle along Hendry County roads.

The Florida Fish & Game Commission Panther Pulse informational web site said the two animals were discovered on Saturday.

An 18-month old male was hit by a vehicle and killed on State Road 80, 146 yards west of Townsend Canal Bridge.

The second panther, a 29-month old female, was hit and killed on Fort Denaud Road, 360 yards west of the junction with Huggetts Road.

The deaths were the seventh and eighth incidents involving a panther killed by a vehicle in Florida this year — eight males and eight females. Of the previous six Florida panther deaths this year, four were in Collier County, and one each in Glades and Polk counties.

There were 18 panther deaths in 2025, all but one by vehicle strikes, 36 in 2024 (29 by vehicle strikes), 13 in 2023 (all by vehicle), and 27 in 2022, all but two confirmed by vehicle strike.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, should report it as soon as possible to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

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