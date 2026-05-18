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Rifle Range Road wildfire east of Naples burns 80 acres, five percent contained

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
A fire on land by Rifle Range Road east of Naples burned 80 acres as of 3 p.m. Monday and was only contained by about five percent according to the Caloosahatchee Unit of the Florida Forest Service.
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A fire on land by Rifle Range Road east of Naples burned 80 acres as of 3 p.m. Monday and was only contained by about five percent according to the Caloosahatchee Unit of the Florida Forest Service.

An active wildfire east of Naples and south of Interstate 75 in the Picayune Strand State Forest burned 80 acres and was five percent contained as of 3 p.m. Monday.

The Caloosahatchee Unit of the Florida Forest Service was involved in fighting the fire.

Eighty-acre brush fire burning in the Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County Monday.
Eighty-acre brush fire burning in the Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County Monday.

A second, smaller fire was also burning in Collier, north of I-75. That fire was under an acre and not contained according to the Florida Forest Service.

Both fires were being hit by heavy rains moving through the area Monday afternoon.

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Weather WGCU NewsWildfiresCollier CountyFlorida Forest Service
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