Southwest Florida country clubs are changing -- age and Covid are factors

Luxury country clubs across Southwest Florida are spending heavily on new amenities and redevelopment projects — a sign, industry leaders say, that the culture of club life is changing.

At a May 14 meeting hosted by Urban Land Institute Southwest Florida at the Bear's Paw Country Club, industry leaders discussed how younger members and post-pandemic migration are shifting the industry.

“The luxury space is just booming,” said Brian Murray, membership and sponsorship chair for Urban Land Institute Southwest Florida. “The clubs that were here tonight are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars going into construction and design.”

Murray said many clubs are moving beyond traditional golf-centered models as younger retirees and remote workers relocate to Southwest Florida.

“What we’re seeing is a younger demographic coming in,” Murray said. “[There’s] increasing demand not only for membership, but activities beyond just golf and the usual activities that come around a normal country club environment.”

That demand is pushing clubs to add amenities such as pickleball courts, expanded fitness centers and grab-and-go markets — changes Murray said closely resemble trends seen in the hospitality industry. The investment boom is also extending outside of the club gates.

Murray said large redevelopment projects are helping create employment opportunities across construction, hospitality, food service and management sectors throughout the region.

“As we spend and build more down here, that’s creating more long-term jobs,” Murray said.

He said schools such as Florida Gulf Coast University are helping support the growing workforce demand through construction management and business programs. Some clubs are even investing in workforce housing initiatives for their employees.

“I think the culture is changing all throughout Southwest Florida,” Murray said.

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