Comedy is on tap during Theatre Conspiracy's summer stock shows in the Off Broadway Palm

Bill Taylor is the founder and producing artistic director of Theatre Conspiracy. He recently announced the casts of the three shows Theatre Conspiracy is producing this summer.

“The first one is ‘Almost, Maine,’ probably the most sweet, funniest, incredible play ever written.”

It stars Danica Murray, TJ Albertson, Kiana Raine-Cintron and Aseem Upadhyay.

“Following that is ‘Dancing Lessons’ by Mark St. Germain,’ another wonderful comedy about two people who meet and have to figure out how to communicate with each other.”

Taylor has cast Steven Coe and Chloe Elliott-Chan as Ever Montgomery, a socially awkward professor with Asperger’s Syndrome, and Senga Quinn, the Broadway dancer sidelined by a serious injury, who is helping him get ready for a dance he has to attend.

“The third is kind of a newer show, ‘What Springs Forth’ by Carey Crim, where four ladies go on what they think is going to be a little sabbatical, but it turns out to be a camping trip instead.”

Crim is known to Southwest Florida theatergoers. Her play, “Morning After Grace,” was performed by Gulfshore Playhouse in 2023 and by Florida Repertory Theatre in 2021. Shelley Sanders, Lucy Sundby, Anne Reed and Tiffany Campbell star.

All three of Theatre Conspiracy’s summer stock shows will be performed in the Off Broadway Palm.

Tickets are $36 and buy one get one free, which means you can see a professionally produced and performed theatrical performance for just $18 apiece.

MORE INFORMATION:

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy In 'Almost, Maine,' ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary moments.

About ‘Almost, Maine’ (June 12 – 28)

In "Almost, Maine," ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary moments. A woman carries around her broken heart. A man who can’t feel pain. Old love shows up when it’s least convenient. It is funny, heartfelt, and just a really enjoyable night at the theatre. You will laugh, you will smile, and you are going to love this play.

“It's what happens when an Aurora Borealis takes place in Almost, Maine, one night and the magic that occurs,” Taylor added.

The ‘Almost, Maine’ cast

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita Facebook Page Local actor and director Danica Murray.

Danica Murray is a local actor and director. Her stage credits include “Caught in the Net” (Vicki), “Murder Down the Aisle” (Taylor), “Perfect Wedding” (Judy), CFABS Youth Theatre’s bold reimagining of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” “The Lion, The Witch and the “Wardrobe” for Naples Performing Arts Center, Caitlin O’Hare in “Over the River and Through the Woods” at Off Broadway Palm, The Woman in “Woman in Black,” Cloe in “Bulletproof Backpack,” Judy Turner in “A Chorus Line,” Paulina in FSW Black Box Theatre’s production of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” Mrs. Peterson in “Bye Bye Birdie,” Winnifred in “Once Upon a Mattress,” Duke in “Big River,” Hawking Clam in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Hunger, Laundress and the Narrator in “Metamorphoses,” Ms. Sheinkopf in “School of Rock” and Young Republicanette and Officer Milner in “Heathers.” She also played a couple of supporting roles in Lab Theater’s production of the campy parody “Hush Up Sweet Charlotte.” Her directing credits include “The Spongebob Musical” and “The Adventures of Flat Stanley!” for Broadway Palm and “Jekyll & Hyde the Musical” and “Jungle Book” for Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall TJ Albertson as Tony Roma in The Studio Players' production of 'Glengarry Glen Ross'

TJ Albertson was last seen in the role of Richard Roma in Glengarry Glen Ross at The Studio Players. His stage credits also include Gordon Gottlieb in “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” (The Studio Players), Jeff in “Which Way to the Stage” (Theatre Conspiracy), Sarah Ruhl’s “How to Transcend a Happy Marriage,” the priest in “The Crucible,” Anorexia Nervosa in “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” The Soldier in “Andorra,” Tyler Johnes in “And the Winner Is …” and Timmy in “Hand to God.”

Courtesy of Kiana Raine Cintron / Kiana Raine Cintron Actress, dancer, singer, and musician Kiana Raine Cintron.

Kiana Raine Cintrón is an actress, dancer, singer, and musician. She can usually be seen on stage as the ingénue, the crazy comedic relief, or the featured dancer/aerialist. Her performances are driven by a story-first narrative and she grounds every choice in the honesty of her character. Her stage credits include “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” (Maria Elena Holly), “West Side Story” (Rosalia), “Footloose,” “A Christmas Carol (Ghost of Christmas Future), “Sister Act,” “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the seamstress and work in the ensemble of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” “A Chorus Line,” dancing in the ensemble of “Broadway Palm Thru the Decades” and In the Heights (Prather Entertainment), Wanda in Escape to Margaritaville (Prather Entertainment), Sonia in “Godspell,” “Jersey Boys” (swing), Dance Captain in “Newsies!” (Florida Repertory Theatre), “The Wolves” (#13), Nina Zarechnaya in Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” (FSW Theatre Program), “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — in which she portrayed seven different characters (FSW Theatre Program), Tilly in “She Kills Monsters” (FSW Theatre Program), the Assistant Choreographer Lara in “A Chorus Line” (Florida Rep Conservancy) and Claire in “This Random World” (FSW Theatre Program). She also choreographed “Rent,” “Dreamland,” “In the Heights” and “Heathers the Musical” for the Alliance Youth Theatre, “Santa Claus the Musical” for Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre and “Always … Patsy Cline and “Spring Awakening” for Florida Repertory Theatre.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Actor Aseem Upadhyay

Aseem Upadhyay has appeared for The Studio Players as Montana cowboy Bo in William Inge’s “Bus Stop,” Paul in “Saving Kitty,” Lyman Sanderson in “Harvey” at The Naples Players, Charles Bingley in “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Captain Phoebus in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Simon in “The Game’s Afoot,” and Max and Peter in “By the Way Meet Vera Stark.” More than a decade ago, he also appeared in India in a musical titled "Shakuntala," in which he played Kanva, a great ascetic sage. Aseem is also a local singer-songwriter and has played at various venues across Southwest Florida and in New York City.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Dancing Lessons' is a smart, funny play about two people who could not be more different, trying to meet somewhere in the middle.

About ‘Dancing Lessons’ (July 17 - Aug. 1)

A socially awkward professor needs to learn how to dance. A Broadway dancer recovering from an injury needs the work. What starts as a simple arrangement quickly turns into something neither of them expected. “Dancing Lessons” is a smart, funny play about two people who could not be more different, trying to meet somewhere in the middle. It is funny, heartfelt, and full of moments that will have you laughing one minute and completely caught up in their story the next. It's a genuinely enjoyable night at the theatre.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy Theatre Conspiracy brings 'What Springs Forth' to the Off Broadway Palm in August.

About ‘What Springs Forth’ (Aug. 14-30)

Three long-time friends head out for what they think will be a relaxing, high-end spa weekend. Instead, they find themselves in the middle of a wilderness survival retreat they definitely did not sign up for. What follows is a weekend that quickly spins out of control as plans fall apart, tempers flare, and long-held assumptions get put to the test. It is funny, fast-paced, and full of moments anyone who has ever taken a “simple” trip with friends will recognize. It's a great night out and a perfect way to close the summer season.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.