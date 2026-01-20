FWC reports second 2026 panther death by vehicle in Collier County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is reporting the death of another panther in Southwest Florida.

The remains of an eight-month-old female Florida panther were collected Saturday north of Naples Heritage Golf & Country Club on Collier Boulevard.

More

Lawsuit launched to protect endangered Florida panthers from massive Collier development

The suspected cause of death was a vehicle collision. The death is the second panther killed in 2026. Another female panther, a 1.5 to 2 year-old animal, was found Jan. 9, likely struck and killed by a vehicle.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.