Another Florida panther killed in South Florida; reported at Glades County site

The remains of a 3-year-old male big cat were discovered along US 27, in Glades County recently, about 2 miles south of Florida Highway 29.

This is the fifth known panther death in Florida this year. All were struck and killed by vehicles — the primary cause of death for Florida Panthers.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones. Such zones are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

This latest death is the first for Glades County this year. Three of the five panther deaths occurred in Collier County. One death waw reported in Polk County.

Eighteen panthers were killed last year, all but one by motorists.

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