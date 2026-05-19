Habitat for Humanity celebrates McNeill Village opening; sixth Lee project since '18

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties celebrated the recent completion of McNeill Village, a 36-home HOA-managed community near the border of North Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Residents, supporters and project partners joined Habitat board members and staff on May 13 at Patino Park in McNeill Village, marking Habitat’s sixth completed neighborhood in Lee County since 2018.

At the celebration, Habitat honored Lee County for its partnership to help complete McNeill Village through Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding. Additionally, Habitat honored Edison National Bank for its willingness to provide financing to help build the final section of homes.

Habitat also recognized longtime staff member Eduardo Patino, a Habitat homeowner who started as a volunteer in 1999 before becoming a full-time employee in 2001. The greenspace at McNeill Village is named “Patino Park” in his honor and features benches that honor Patino and his late wife, Maria, who also championed affordable homeownership.

At the celebration of the neighborhood’s opening, Eduardo had this to say: "I always say to be here for 27 years, I have three things with the letter H.I always use my head because I like to do everything right. I use my heart because love is the first thing to do this, and my hands to make friends to come here to work."

More about McNeill Village

McNeill Village is a 10-acre planned HOA community situated between Pondella Road and McNeill Road along the border of Cape Coral. Planned for 36 single-family homes, the three- and four-bedroom designs range from 1,300 to 1,400 square feet. Habitat broke ground on the new development in February 2023.

To celebrate this neighborhood’s impact, Habitat honored its longest-serving colleagues who have each dedicated more than 20 years toward Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities, and hope. The 36 single-family homes were built along Tanya Circle, named after Habitat’s former Chief Operating Officer, Tanya Soholt.

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