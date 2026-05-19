Lee Health breaks ground to expand pediatrics capacity

Lee Health recently broke ground on a Pediatric Surgery Center and Family Medicine Clinic. The facility will include four pediatric surgery operating rooms and a dedicated area for pediatric-focused care and family medicine services, as well as a Family Medicine Residency clinic to support the training of future physicians. Spanning 60,000 square feet in two stories, the building will be located next to Golisano Children’s Hospital and HealthPark Medical campus on HealthPark Circle in Fort Myers.

Thehospital plans to open thebuilding in 2028.