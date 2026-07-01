Third Florida panther killed in little less than three weeks; Big cat likely hit by vehicle in Lee County

It's been a horrible couple of months for the Florida panther in Southwest Florida.

On Wednesday the remains of a 4-year-old male Florida panther were collected on Corkscrew Road in Lee County, 430 yards east of Carter Road.

The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

Since May 1 that's six of the animals that have been killed for a grand total of 11 of the big cats lost in 2026. So far. And all of them are suspected of having died after being hit by a vehicle.

The site of the most recent death is just east of Verdana Village along Corkscrew Road — a relatively new development that will have a total of 2,400 homes at full build-out with the resulting extra vehicular traffic along Corkscrew Road east and west — and just west of the still under construction Kingston development that will have thousands of new homes when done.

Environmentalists, who are livid Kingston was approved, said that just means the rest of the land will be covered by homes, businesses, and roads, causing other major environmental problems. Panther habitat will disappear. More cars on more roads means more panthers will be hit and killed.

Parts of Kingston are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a woodsy patchwork of state parks, wildlife refuges, and working ranches from the Panhandle to the Everglades.

Local conservationists and federal agencies agree that will fragment panther habitat and sever important wildlife travel routes, which are a key reason for the corridor.

The new death comes on the heels of multiple panther mortalities. At the end of June there were two Florida panthers killed within a one-week period.

The Florida Wildlife Commission confirmed last week that a second panther death in Collier County was reported within a week. That second death was the 10th panther to be killed in the state this year.

More panther-related news

The remains of that dead Florida panther, a 2-year-old female, were collected June 26 in Collier County.

As with the panther found dead on June 19, the suspected cause of death is vehicle collision. The death happened on SR29, 0.9 mi south of Oil Well Park Road.

The remains of a 3-year-old female were collected June 19, on County Road 846 in Collier County, east of Immokalee.

Six of the 11 dead panthers have been females.

The newest death is the first one in Lee County, this year. The majority of the deaths, six, have been in Collier County, with two in Hendry County and one each in Polk and Glades counties.

Panther deaths in previous years

There were 18 panther deaths in 2025, all but one by vehicle strikes, 36 in 2024 (29 by vehicle strikes), 13 in 2023 (all by vehicle), and 27 in 2022, all but two confirmed by vehicle strike.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it as soon as possible to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. WGCU Senior Environmental Reporter Tom Bayles contributed to this report.