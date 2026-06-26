Second panther reported killed in Collier County in a week; cause of death is suspected vehicle strike

The Florida Wildlife Commission said Friday that the second panther death in a week in Collier County has been reported. The death is the 10th panther to be killed in the state this year.

The remains of the dead Florida panther, a 2-year-old female, were collected on Friday in Collier County.

As with the panther found dead on June 19, the suspected cause of death is vehicle collision. The newest death happened on SR29, 0.9 mi south of Oil Well Park Road.

Six of the 10 dead panthers have been females.

More panther news

The remains of a 3-year-old female were collected June 19, on County Road 846 in Collier County, east of Immokalee.

The new death is the sixth panther this year reported killed on Collier County roads.

Panther deaths in previous years

There were 18 panther deaths in 2025, all but one by vehicle strikes, 36 in 2024 (29 by vehicle strikes), 13 in 2023 (all by vehicle), and 27 in 2022, all but two confirmed by vehicle strike.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it as soon as possible to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

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