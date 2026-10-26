'Ahoy-Hoy,' 'Freaky Friday' and 'Addams Family' headline shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, four shows open, two close, 10 continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Amber McNew in the role of Elisha Gray talks telephone with her erstwhile assistant, Cornelius, played by Ben Williamson.

“Ahoy-Hoy” [Urbanite Theatre]: It’s 1876 and also, right now. Elisha Gray is this close to inventing the telephone. He’s brilliant, anxious, and ready to make history… if Alexander Graham Bell doesn’t beat him to it. Spoiler: He kind of does. Two oversized egos. One telephone. A battle of beards and bell tones. ”Ahoy-Hoy” is a deliriously unhinged, unapologetic sprint through American ambition, innovation, and the absurd quest for legacy. History has never been this ridiculous or this fun. ​Winner of the Audience Favorite Award, Urbanite 2025 Modern Works Festival. Opens Oct. 30. Closes Nov. 29. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://www.urbanitetheatre.com/ahoy-hoy.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Freaky Friday' opens at Venice Theatre on Oct. 30.

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“Freaky Friday” [Venice Theatre]: An overworked mom and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies with just one day to switch back before Mom’s wedding. Living each other’s lives, they realize how difficult the other’s world really is in this heartfelt and hilarious musical comedy. Opens Oct. 30. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are in the Raymond Center Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000PWgvO2AT.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'The Addams Family' opens Oct. 29 at Fort Myers Dinner Theatre.

“The Addams Family” [Fort Myers Dinner Theatre]: In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare faced by every family creates the focus of Lippa, Brickman, and Elice’s musical: the Addams kids are growing up. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an 18-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family — the most un-Addams-sounding person one could be! And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change. Opens Oct. 29. Closes Nov. 7. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players The Naples Players Academy's production of 'The Addams Family Jr.' is sold out.

“The Addams Family Jr” [The Naples Players Academy]: “The Addams Family Jr.” is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All performances are sold out.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Boo at The Belle' will take you along a spooky path through The Belle Theatre with live performers, themed décor, and a mystery to solve.

“Boo at the Belle” [The Belle Theatre]: "Boo at The Belle" will take you along a spooky path through The Belle Theatre with live performers, themed décor, and a mystery to solve. Enjoy a safe outdoor event at the end of the trail with trick-or-treating tables, Halloween short films, yummy eats, Cape Coral lemonade and more to enjoy and family fun for all. This week’s scary strolls are Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Fort tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200549347.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'We're Doomed' will be performed in Bowne's Lab at Florida Studio Theatre.

“We’re Doomed” [Florida Studio Theatre at Bowen’s Lab]: FST Improv dives head first into cinematic chaos, creating an original horror-movie-style adventure right before your eyes. From pulse-pounding action to spine-tingling suspense, this performance brings a fresh twist, new laughs, and plenty of over-the-top drama. Performance is 7:30 p.m. in Bowen’s Lab on Saturday, Oct. 30. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/were-doomed.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Lemon Bay Playhouse / Lemon Bay Playhouse Lemon Bay Playhouse's production of 'Bell, Book & Candle' is on through Nov. 1.

“Bell, Book & Candle” [Lemon Bay Playhouse]: Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over an unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once, but witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minor imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Can Gillian abandon her witchery to embrace the normal human love of the publisher? Closes Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=327661 or telephone 941-475-6756. For more, read/hear, “Lemon Bay Playhouse’s ‘Bell, Book & Candle’ set the stage for ‘Bewitched’ starring Elizabeth Montgomery.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Venice Theatre

“Blood Relations” [Venice Theatre]: Did she, or didn’t she? Did Lizzie Borden take an ax and murder her father and stepmother? This psychological thriller re-lives one of the most infamous unsolved double murders in history. Did she, or didn’t she? Closes Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/blood-relations/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Murder, She Wrote' gives way this week to 'We're Doomed,' but the improv show returns to Bowen's Lab on Nov. 7.

“Murder, She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is “Murder, She Improvised,” the murdery whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your very eyes, and the detective will have only their wits – and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to assist them in solving the case. Runs to Nov. 21. However, there is no performance this week as “We’re Doomed” is playing on Halloween night in Bowen’s Lab. Performances resume on Saturday, Nov. 7. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/fst-murder-she-improvised. For more, hear/read "Cabot Cove come to Sarasota with 'Murder, She Improvised.'"

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Love and politics clash delightfully in this masterful romantic comedy from the mind of America’s most beloved comedy writer.

“Neil Simon’s Star Spangled Girl” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This fast-moving, hilarious comedy follows two earnest young men struggling to put out a protest magazine in 1960s San Francisco but the all-American girl – and former Olympic swimmer – who moves in next door sends the boys into a romantic tailspin. Love and politics clash delightfully in this masterful romantic comedy from the mind of America’s most beloved comedy writer. Closes Nov. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/neil-simons-the-star-spangled-girl/. For more, read/hear “’Star-Spangled Girl’ illustrates the power of love and comedy to overcome any political divide.”

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, '9 to 5' delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage.

“9 to 5 the Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the hit film, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a rollicking tale of revenge, friendship, and empowerment set in the late 1970s. Office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, this high energy musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Runs to Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/9-to-5-the-musical/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Rocket Man' explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning.

“Rocket Man” [The Naples Players in the Price Theatre]: Donny (James Duggan) is ready to leave his life behind. Convinced there might be another version of himself who made different choices and ended up somewhere better, he decides to find out. But what if the life you didn’t choose isn’t quite what you imagined, either? With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, “Rocket Man” explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/rocket-man/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of Yacht Rock and beyond.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Broadway Palm's 'School House Rock Live!' is fun, nostalgic, and perfect for audiences of all ages.

“School House Rock Live!” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As a nervous teacher prepares for his first day, his imagination transforms familiar tunes like “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” into a lively, confidence-building adventure. Fun, nostalgic, and perfect for audiences of all ages! Runs to Nov. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 11:30; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 11:30; and Friday, Oct. 30 at 11:30. [Lunch is available for all performances beginning at 10:30 a.m.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/school-house-rock-live/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe A Tony Award-winning journey through Duke Ellington’s music, 'Sophisticated Ladies' is a dynamic revue that immerses audiences in elegance and timeless style.

“Sophisticated Ladies” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, “Sophisticated Ladies” is a dynamic musical revue that immerses audiences in elegance and timeless style. Featuring hits including “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” every song tells a story on its own, capturing the romance, humor and refined style of the time. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/sophisticated-ladies/.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'The Nerd' is onstage at Players Circle Theatre through Nov. 15.

“The Nerd’ [Players Circle Theatre]: Set in Terre Haute, Indiana, in late 1979, “The Nerd” centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his 34th birthday party. However, Rick's awkward manner and inappropriate behavior throw the occasion into shambles. It turns out that Rick is a stupid nerd who overstays his welcome with a vengeance. Closes Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/month/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Robert Shaw as Quint (Alex Dagg) delivers USS Indianapolis speech to Richard Dreyfuss as Hooper (Cody Farkas) and Roy Scheider as Brody (Sean Fleming) during filming of 'Jaws.'

“The Shark Is Broken” [Off Broadway Palm]: It’s 1974. The set of Jaws. The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. A razor-sharp, behind-the scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time. Closes Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.]For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-shark-is-broken/.

“The World Goes ‘Round” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” the Tony Award-winning duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb have given us some of Broadway’s most unforgettable hits. Enjoy a truly unique musical theatre experience as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a hazy, swanky jazz club where you’ll enjoy non-stop hits like “Maybe This Time,” “New York, New York,” “And All That Jazz,” and more. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/the-world-goes-round/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.