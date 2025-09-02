Here's what's at Southwest Florida art centers in September

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In September, there are 32 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Mixed media artist Jacob Z. Wan works in textiles, images, artist books and installation.

“Jacob Z. Wan: Me, Myself and I, Vol. 3” [Art Center Sarasota]: Jacob Z. Wan presents a new body of work expressing the intimacy of relationships in the LGBTQ+ community. With a collection of textiles, images, mixed media, artist books and installation, Wan creates a dream-like environment for the audience. The Jacksonville-based artist is a contemporary bookbinder who creates mixed media conceptual books that celebrate the importance of self. His books have been collected internationally and exhibited in Germany, China, the Florida Biennial and the International Book Art Exhibition in New York. Wan received his BFA and MFA from the University of Central Florida. For more, hear/read “Art Center Sarasota’s season-ending shows create a buzz.” Closes Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota ALSO Youth offers programs and services for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, ages 10-24, in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

“INK: Quilt of Identity” [Art Center Sarasota]: This is a unique exhibition of artworks made by ALSO Youth teens during their summer programming. ALSO Youth offers programs and services for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, ages 10-24, in Sarasota and Manatee counties. From weekly programs at their two youth centers to free mental health counseling, support groups and annual scholarships, their services support the organization's mission of empowering LGBTQ+ youth and allies to create inclusive communities. This partnership offers children a valuable opportunity to develop their artistic skills and showcase their unique and creative perspectives. For more, hear/read “Art Center Sarasota’s season-ending shows create a buzz.” Closes Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Ceramic artist Dorothea (D') Calvert

“Dorothea (D’) Calvert: Praxis” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Praxis” presents a new body of sculptural and functional ceramic work that highlights a range of diverse themes such as anthropomorphism, displacement, global trade and the power of play. The objects are defined by sensuous surfaces and forms that, while classic, hold a contemporary message for the careful observer. Calvert’s interest in art began early, directing her focus throughout high school. Following her acceptance to art school, she was college bound until life took an unexpected turn. After earning her MBA, succeeding in three different careers and celebrating her child’s college graduation, she renewed her focus on art and enrolled in Ringling College of Art and Design’s Continuing Education Program, where she rediscovered clay. It is a medium that affords the dual satisfaction of both two and three dimensions, the body as form, the surface as palette.] For more, hear/read “Art Center Sarasota’s season-ending shows create a buzz.” Closes Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Odeta Xheta served as juror for the self-portrait show at Arts Center Sarasota.

“Self Portrait Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition asks artists to consider what they want to reveal about their inner narrative, their role as an artist, their hopes and fears. Self-portraits provide viewers a window into the soul of the artist, highlighting their cultural reference points and their place in that moment of time. Whether created for self-promotion, personal discovery, validation of the artist title or simply just for fun, self-portraits act as a portal into the shared human existence of each generation. Juror: Odeta Xheka. For more, hear/read “Art Center Sarasota’s season-ending shows create a buzz.” Closes Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center has shows in September at four satellite locations.

Venice Art Center Exhibitions at satellite galleries: Includes Kira Schneider solo show at the Inn at the Beach through September 2025; Kimberly Gambo at Skyport Aviation to October 2025; Mila Hunt at Venice Library to November 2025; and Richard Krevolin at Jacaranda Trace (building on left with portico, take elevator to second floor) to January 2026.

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in painting and photography.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center Image from 'Make Some Noise' exhibition at Visual Arts Center.

“Make Some Noise” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: The artists in this non-juried show were challenged to get crazy and make some noise with art. Opening reception is 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 18. Runs through Oct. 14.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Joy of Art' by F. Mangino

“Melody of Art” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: Art has a rhythm and musicality to it. This juried exhibit explores that concept. Opening reception is 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 18. Runs through Oct. 14.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center Work by artist Raymondo Gil is being exhibited in Rebecca Hall at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.

“Artwork of Raymondo Gil" [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: This is a private showing in Rebecca Hall. Colorful, interesting, and emotional, Raymond Gil’s work evokes feelings of happiness. Opening reception is 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 18. Runs through Oct. 14.

Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

Courtesy of LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center / LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center Poster for 'Portrait of the Town' art show.

“Portrait of the Town Art Show” [LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center]: On display is LaBelle’s best local talent. Artist reception Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Gallery open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center 'Flights of Wonder' at Cape Coral Art Center features vibrant landscapes of Southwest Florida depicted through the eyes of burrowing owls.

“Flights of Wonder by Amanda Zirzow” [Cape Coral Art Center]: Features vibrant landscapes of Southwest Florida depicted through the eyes of burrowing owls and the artist's family. Runs through Sept. 25.

“Pictures of Joy” [Cape Coral Art Center]: The work in this juried show explores the intricate elements that bring people joy. “This transformative exhibition unravels the mystery of what truly make us happy – a place where emotions, thoughts and creativity intertwine to create a tapestry of happiness like never before,” states the prospectus for the show. Opens Sept. 5. Runs through Sept. 25.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Shell-based sculptures by Anna Chan of New York.

“Faces in the Sand” [Shell Point Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: In this exhibition, the whimsical, shell-based sculptures of Anna Chan of New York pair with the dreamy, impressionistic photographs of Grace Berge of St. Petersburg, Florida. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Quilt included in 'Down by the Shore' exhibit at Tribby Arts Center.

“Down by the Shore” [Legacy & Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: Quilts and other textile creations by members of the Tribby Quilt Studio are inspired by the sights and experiences one might find “down by the shore.” On the pedestals, works by members of the Tribby Glass and Pottery Studios and the Woodshop further explore the beach-related theme, bringing three-dimensional interest to the exhibition. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Photograph included in 'Summer by the Sea' collaboration at Tribby Arts Center between Tribby Painting and Photography Studios.

“Summer by the Sea” [Collaborations & Corridor 1 Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: Small-scale works by members of the Tribby Painting and Photography Studios will be presented in identical 11-by-14-inch frames, inviting viewers to envision and purchase two or more as a wall series. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com Photograph from 'Exposed: The Art of Photography in SWFL' opening Sept. 5 at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

“Exposed: The Art of Photography in SWFL” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: Five visionary photographers. One unforgettable exhibition. Step behind the lens and into the vivid, diverse world of Southwest Florida through the eyes of five visionary photographers. "Exposed" peels back the layers of everyday life, offering raw, refined, and revelatory perspectives on the world around us. Featuring the striking works of Mila Bridger, Michael George, Tonya Barnes, Brian Tietz, and Beth Everhart, this exhibition celebrates the power of photography to capture moments both fleeting and eternal. From surreal portraiture and evocative landscapes to bold documentary-style imagery, these artists each expose their unique vision of beauty, truth, and time. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Sept. 5 during Fort Myers Art Walk. Runs through Sept. 25.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com Photo from 'The Next Shot' student photography showcase at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

“The Next Shot: A Student Photography Showcase” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Capital Gallery]: “The Next Shot” is a captivating exhibition of art photography by local high school students. The show highlights the creative vision, emotional insight, and technical talent of our region’s young artists. From bold compositions to quiet glimpses of everyday life, each photograph is a personal exploration of identity, environment, and experience. Whether capturing fleeting moments or crafting deliberate visual narratives, these students reveal how they see the world—and how they hope the world sees them. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Sept. 5 during Fort Myers Art Walk. Runs through Sept. 25.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Alliance for the Arts is closed for September for renovations and other upgrades.

Alliance for the Arts: Hear/read, “Alliance for the Arts to close the month of September for upgrades focused on safety, efficiency and enhancing visitor experience.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Friday Birds' by artist Leoma Lovegrove.

Leoma Lovegrove Exhibition [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Gallery]: Leoma Lovegrove’s artwork will be on display at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Nov. 15. The exhibition is a collaboration between the theater and the Collaboratory to honor the artist and extend her impact and legacy. For more information: “Collaboratory partners with Broadway Palm to exhibit Leoma Lovegrove’s artworks at theater.”

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Artwork by first grader Greyson Klein part of 'Sanibel School K-8 Artists' on display at BIG ARTS.

“Sanibel School K-8 Artists” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: This exhibition features work from students in kindergarten through eighth grade and highlights the creativity nurtured under the direction of Sanibel School art teacher Erica Sharp. Runs through Sept. 30.

“Cypress Lake High School Student Mural: A Shell of a Time” [BIG ARTS West Gallery]: The National Honor Society Art Class of Cypress Lake High School has created a mural for the West Gallery under the title “A Shell in Time.” The class incorporated this project into its fall 2024 curriculum. Runs through Oct. 25.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS 'BIRDS!! No Words' muralists Shah Hadjebi, Marti Koehler, Mariapia Malerba and Wilson McCray.

“BIRDS!! No Words” [BIG ARTS Dunham Family Gallery]: Shah Hadjebi, Marti Koehler, Mariapia Malerba, and Wilson McCray are collaborating on 6-by-125-foot sheet of paper in the Dunham Family Gallery. It’s a drawing marathon that will run to Oct. 24. Each artist is contributing their experience and expertise. The group brings its collective spiritual connection with nature. “BIRDS!! No Words” is a celebration and a revelation. [The gallery is open to the public, but the artists are working sporadically and may or may not be in on any given day or time.]

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts Work from 'Verdant Visions' in the Hinman Auditorium Gallery-in-the-Round.

“Verdant Visions” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: A restful, soothing color that invokes the beauty and harmony of nature and growth — green — in all of its many hues, inspires the artworks in this open-call exhibition. From lime to emerald, whether depicted in abstract strokes and textures or in realistic botanical imagery, the artists in this show have incorporated this fresh and beautiful color into works of art in multiple media, subjects and styles. Runs through Sept. 18.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts Artwork from 'Re-Made' open call exhibition at Arts Bonita.

“Re-Made” [Arts Bonita Visual Art Center]: When an artist is presented with the challenge of using upcycled materials, it is more than just a matter of technical creativity – it is about breathing new life into an object or objects that would have otherwise been discarded. The world is full of refuse, the sheer amount of which being so vast that it threatens our existence on this planet. The creative mission behind “Re-Made” is also an environmental one, encouraging makers to think beyond the norm in an effort to conserve materials – and present an alternative means of creating. The work in this exhibition contain at least 50% found materials. Opens Sept. 4 in the main gallery; runs through Oct. 16.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts Artwork by artist Barbara Swift.

“Creating a Wonderful World” Barbara Swift, A Solo Exhibit” [Arts Bonita Visual Art Center]: This exhibition presents vibrant, emotionally rich artwork created by watercolor artist Barbara Swift. The works on view celebrate the beauty of nature—its colors, rhythms, and quiet moments. Opens Sept. 4 in the Tranovich Gallery; runs through Oct. 16.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts Bonnie Sprung has done set design and scenic painting for over 300 shows in Orlando and New York.

“Innovative Expressions: Bonnie Sprung” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: This show is a combination of two series. Each is different, yet the same, in style and color combinations. One series is traditional oil on canvas and the other mixed media. Opens Sept. 25; runs through Nov. 6.

The New: Now” [The Norris Center]: Conceived as a means to celebrate UAC Member Artists and their recently executed artwork, this is the third exhibition in The Norris Center’s “New: Now” series. Runs through Sept. 30.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Come Fly with Me' is an immersive art exhibition that explores the romance, luxury, and dynamism of flight.

“Come Fly with Me” [Naples Airport]: “Come Fly with Me” is an immersive art exhibition that explores the romance, luxury, and dynamism of flight. Blending themes of aviation with the effortless charm of Frank Sinatra, this United Arts Collier exhibition captures the timeless allure of travel and motion and celebrates aviation as a symbol of human ambition, innovation, and elegance. Runs through Oct. 31.

“Keeping It Cool” [Marco Island Center for the Arts Main Gallery]: Runs through Sept. 30.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Sir Roland Richardson painting lily pads en plein air.

“Oils & Etchings of People and Places by Sir Roland Richardson” [Marco Island Center for the Arts La Petite Galerie]: “Oils & Etchings of People and Places” by internationally acclaimed artist Sir Roland Richardson is a collection of oil paintings and etchings that spans over 60 years of artistic exploration and mastery. Known as a pioneer of contemporary Caribbean impressionism, Sir Roland Richardson works exclusively from life, with a primary focus on plein air oil painting and traditional etching. His work is rooted in intimate observation, vibrant color, and technical discipline. Opens Sept. 8; runs to Sept. 30. Reception 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

