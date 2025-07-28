Alliance for the Arts to close the month of September for upgrades focused on safety, efficiency and enhancing visitor experience

The Alliance for the Arts will close the month of September for renovations that will include upgrades focused on safety, efficiency and enhancing the visitor experience.

The facility refresh project will include new flooring, gallery drywall repair, updated bathrooms, an upgraded catering prep- kitchen, and other crucial behind-the-scenes enhancements.

These improvements are designed to create an even more welcoming, functional, and inspiring space for the thousands of individuals who engage with the Alliance through events, exhibitions, classes, and performances each year.

The Alliance anticipates re-opening October 3. During the renovations, the Edwards Building will remain open for classes, and a smaller satellite version of the gift shop and office will be available to ensure continued service and support for visitors.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance expects the planned updates to prepare the gallery, classrooms and behind-the-scenes facilities for another 50 years of service.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Our main building is built on a great foundation—literally and figuratively,” said Director of Operations Jordan Jameson. “For decades, it has nurtured creativity, connection, and conversation at the heart of our community. This refresh is more than cosmetic—it’s a bold investment in the future. By enhancing the experience, safety, and accessibility of our space, we’re making room for even more innovation, interaction, and impact. It’s a transformation that will empower us to welcome and inspire like never before.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The facility refresh project will include new flooring throughout the Alliance gallery and classrooms.

"Refresh Fund" Campaign, contractor proposals sought

To support this ambitious project, the Alliance for the Arts has a “Refresh Fund” for donations.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts To help finance the facility refresh project, the Alliance has launched a 'Refresh Fund' fundraising campaign.

The Alliance is also actively seeking proposals from qualified contractors and service providers for key renovation components. Opportunities include:

flooring installation and refinishing;

high-quality tile installation or concrete staining and polishing solutions for approximately 4,000 square feet across galleries, classrooms, hallways, an office, and a prep kitchen; and

installation of approximately 500 square feet of commercial-grade wall tile in a public restroom and the prep kitchen.

The deadline for contractor proposals for both flooring and wall tiling is August 1, 2025, with work to be completed between September 3 and September 20, 2025. Interested contractors can submit proposals found at artinlee.org/refresh or via email to dylan@artinlee.org.

Potential benefits for in-kind contributions may include company banner placement, recognition on the Alliance's website and social media, facility use, and corporate memberships.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Already good, the proposed upgrades are designed to improve the visitor experience.

Additionally, the Alliance is looking for volunteers to help with prepping spaces, painting, organizing materials, and more.

Follow the Alliance’s progress on social media and stay tuned for sneak peeks behind the construction curtain.

The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance for the Arts' 10-acre campus features an outdoor amphitheater and sculpture park.

The Alliance’s 10-acre campus is located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

For more information, please call 239-939-2787, visit us at www.ArtInLee.org, find us on Facebook, MeetUp and Instagram.

