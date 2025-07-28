'Annie' headlines the shows onstage this week at SWFL equity and community theaters

This week, one show opens, four shows close, four continue their runs and there are five limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Cabaret' opens with a 9:30 p.m. late night show on Friday, August 1.

“Cabaret” [The Belle Theatre]: "Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome..."" to the Kit Kat Klub. “Cabaret” is a bold and haunting musical set in 1930s Berlin, as the Nazi party rises to power. At the heart of the story is Sally Bowles, a British nightclub singer, and Clifford Bradshaw, an American writer, who find themselves swept up in the vibrant yet crumbling world of the Kit Kat Klub. With unforgettable songs like “Maybe This Time” and “Money,” Cabaret explores themes of love, identity, and political apathy in the face of looming danger. Provocative, powerful, and poignant—Cabaret is a timeless reminder of how the world can change while people look the other way." OPENS with 9:30 p.m. late night show on Friday, Aug. 1 and performances continuing Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200488142.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'OOPS! We’re a Troupe! A Haunted Improv Musical' is a one-night-only special event.

“Oops! We’re a troupe! A Haunted Improv Musical” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: “OOPS! We’re a Troupe! A Haunted Improv Musical” is a one-night-only special event. Being “ghosted” has never been so much fun! Be part of the show by giving suggestions in this hysterical take on a haunted house by professional improv actors. One performance only on Friday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728/event/1422414.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Katelyn & Jules and Friends: A Night of Immersive Indie Jazz' is an intimate, soul-stirring evening with Josie Music Award-nominated duo Katelyn & Jules.

“Katelyn & Jules and Friends: A Night of Immersive Indie Jazz” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: This is an intimate, soul-stirring evening with Josie Music Award-nominated duo Katelyn & Jules. Julian’s use of Rhodes and soft piano combined with Katelyn’s velvety, sultry vocals blends the smooth charm of jazz with the heartfelt warmth of indie favorites. Enjoy an evening of bass, drums, keys and vocals, and a few surprises. Playful, captivating, and deeply moving, they’ll make you laugh, sway, and get lost in your feelings. One performance only on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728/event/1422415.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The talented cast of 'Peter Pan JR' is led by Kavi Roff as Peter Pan, Lily Hall as Tinker Bell, and Giovanna Muro, Embry Croop, and Milciadez Baez as the Darling siblings.

“Peter Pan JR” [Florida Repertory Theatre Conservatory]: Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, the fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. The talented cast is led by Kavi Roff as Peter Pan, Lily Hall as Tinker Bell, and Giovanna Muro, Embry Croop, and Milciadez Baez as the Darling siblings. Bruno Chagas commands the stage as the villainous Captain Hook, joined by a spirited ensemble of Lost Boys, Brave Girls, and Neverland creatures. Two shows: Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1236306.

Courtesy of The Naples Players Academy / The Naples Players 'Ride the Cyclone: High School Edition' is a darkly comedic and thought-provoking musical that delves into the themes of life, death, and self-discovery.

“Ride the Cyclone” [The Naples Players Academy]: “Ride the Cyclone: High School Edition” is a darkly comedic and thought-provoking musical that delves into the themes of life, death, and self-discovery. The plot centers on six Canadian high school students who tragically perish in a roller coaster accident. Awaking in a mysterious limbo, they are offered a second chance at life, but only if they can prove they deserve it by revealing their personal stories to a fortune-telling machine.This production is a unique, student-driven endeavor, with college students who are studying different areas of theatre and current Naples Players Interns leading every aspect of the performance. These students manage the direction, design, and production of the show, creating an enriching, hands-on educational experience for high school students who audition and participate in the show. The project fosters artistic growth and provides a professional-level learning environment, blending creative collaboration with a deep exploration of youth, identity, and the meaning of life. Just two performances: Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4688 or telephone 239-434-7340.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Stage 2 Improv comes to the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island for the second of three summertime performances.

“Stage 2 Improv” [Arts Center Theatre]: Naples-based improvisational theatre group, Stage 2 Improv, is at it again creating scenes, songs and games driven by suggestions from the audience. You may even be able to participate! Created on the spot, each show is uniquely hilarious unto itself. Actors include Peter Caporal, Kat Ebaugh, Ashley Estrada, Kit FitzSimons, Tom Gregus, Jesse Hughes, Mikael Kipila, Ralph Krumins, Adam Santa Fe, Judith Santos, Mike Santos and Melinda Steffey. One show only on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-394-4221 or visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/stage2improv/.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'A Year of Frog and Toad' closes at Asolo Repertory Theatre on August 3.

“A Year with Frog and Toad” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “A Year with Frog and Toad” is the Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling. This enchanting production follows two best friends, Frog and Toad, as they navigate the four seasons, learning lessons of friendship, perseverance, and joy along the way. Closes August 3. Presented on the Cook Theatre State, this week’s performances are Tuesday, July 29 at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, July 30 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, July 31 at 1 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/a-year-with-frog-and-toad-1.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's 'How Sweet It Is' concludes its run in the Goldstein Cabaret on August 3.

“How Sweet It Is” [Florida Studio Theatre at Goldstein Cabaret]: When Motown Records burst onto the scene, it changed popular music forever. This show celebrates the iconic songs, stories, and surprising connections between Motown stars and music legends. With fresh takes on classics like “How Sweet It Is,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Stop in the Name of Love,” “How Sweet It Is” explores Motown’s legacy—enriched by personal accounts of collaborations with The Beatles, Eric Clapton, and James Taylor. Closes August 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1 July 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/how-sweet-it-is or telephone 941-366-9000.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'The Little Mermaid' concludes its three-week run at Fort Myers Theatre on August 3.

“The Little Mermaid” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Theatergoers of all ages enjoy watching this Disney classic come to life on stage, where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Audiences will see all their favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl,” “Part Of Your World” and more! Closes August 3. This week’s performances are Thursday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' closes at Venice Theatre on August 3.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of two Tony Awards®! This hilarious, heartwarming musical follows six quirky kids in a high-stakes spelling bee, revealing relatable stories of pressure, identity, and growing up – complete with catchy songs, witty lyrics, and lovable characters. Located inside Venice Theatre’s main building on the west side, seating is general admission. (However, “Golden Ticket” subscribers have reserved seats as a subscriber benefit.) Closes August 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GHQHp2AP or telephone 941-488-1115.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Annie's' popular score includes 'It’s the Hard Knock Life, 'Easy Street,' 'Little Girls' and 'Tomorrow.'

“Annie” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As part of a publicity campaign for Oliver Warbucks, Annie and her dog Sandy are placed in the lap of luxury. However, Annie’s stay turns out to be much more than anyone bargained for as she works her way into everyone’s hearts. The only thing standing in her way is the cruel and bitter Miss Hannigan. The popular score includes “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls” and “Tomorrow.” Runs through August 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 30 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/annie/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Dorothy's Dictionary' continues its run at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Dorothy’s Dictionary” [Florida Studio Theatre]: An unlikely friendship blossoms between a troubled teenager serving community service and a fiercely independent woman who introduces him to the transformative power of books. Through humor, vulnerability, and the magic of words, “Dorothy’s Dictionary” explores memory, identity, and the connections that change us. A heartwarming and deeply moving story about how language shapes our lives and brings us together. Runs through August 10. This weeks’ performances are Tuesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 30 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dorothys-dictionary.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder Down the Aisle' promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food.

“Murder Down the Aisle” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ben and Katie’s big day takes a deadly turn when someone drops dead at the altar. A wisecracking detective must solve the mystery in this modern, roaring whodunnit. From a paranoid groom and a bitter bridesmaid to an overbearing mother, an inept wedding planner, a shady priest, and a questionable pianist, “Murder Down the Aisle” promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food. Say “I do” to this killer comedy—you won’t want to miss it! Runs through August 9 with performances each week on Wednesday through Saturday. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-down-the-aisle/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Too Darn Hot' is performed in the Court Cabaret.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through September 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

