Three-alarm fire on Miccosukee tribal land destroys homes and artifacts

Statement by Miccosukee Tribal Chief Talbert Cypress

Homes and irreplaceable Miccosukee tribal art and artifacts were destroyed by a three-alarm fire at the historic Tiger Camp in the Miccosukee Reserved Area Sunday evening.

The fire broke out a little after 8:30 p.m. about 20 miles west of the Miccosukee Resort and Casino.

The camp is where many meetings occurred as the tribe was pursuing federal recognition, said tribal environmental activist Betty Osceola in a post to Facebook.

“Our tribe is small, any hardship to one family is felt by all, we are a tight nit community,” Osceola posted on Facebook. “Many of us have stories and memories tied to the Tiger camp and family. We say it takes a village to raise a child. Our villages are an integral part of our community and way of life. That thread that holds us together.”

There are 640 Miccosukee’s living multiple villages dotting Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41 in the Everglades, some are quite close to the controversial immigrant detention center the state has named Alligator Alcatraz.

The tribe recently asked a federal judge to allow it to join a previously filed lawsuit by environmental groups trying shut down the hastily made center on tribal land. Osceola has been leading the charge to draw attention to the detention camp.

Social media was flooded overnight and Monday morning great speculation. Osceola on Facebook tried to quell that saying tribal members are stressed out enough and speculation is only adding to that. In a post, she said a tribal member noticed the fire and was able to alert the families.

Tribal chairman Talbert Cypress said a statement that Miami-Dade Fire & Rescue was instrumental in assisting to beat back the flames and not allow further destruction in the three-alarm fire. More than 25 units responded to the fire.

“Our members are already coming together to and stepping up for one another in response to this disaster. The emotional and economic impact will be felt for some time, but the cultural significance that the Tiger Camp has on our history cannot be understated,” Cypress said in a statement posted to Facebook. “We as a community have celebrated many milestones and holidays at the Tiger Camp and have all grown up with fond memories of the original Miccosukee Indian Village.”

Donations of gift cards can be dropped off at the front desk of the Miccosukee Casino & Resort 500 SW 177th Ave, outside of Miami.

