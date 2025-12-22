Holiday celebrations for those on the autism spectrum hit different. Here's how to prepare.

Holiday lights, singing Santas, and pine-scented fragrances may be welcome holiday additions for many people. But for those on the autism spectrum and with sensory sensitivities, these things can be overwhelming.

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers in Fort Myershas suggestions that can help families be prepared.

For example, if flashing lights bother your family member, substitute another decoration they like. Shopping can be overstimulating, so avoid peak shopping times and bring sunglasses and noise-cancelling headphones.

Hopebridge offers a free online autism-friendly holiday guide full of therapist –approved tips and strategies. Download the guide here.

