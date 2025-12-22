Lee County seeks photos for 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo exhibit

Lee County Parks & Recreation is inviting community members to share their favorite memories from past fairs and Southwest Florida Ag Expos as part of a special photo exhibit celebrating this year’s theme, “Roots ‘n’ Rides: A Celebration of Tradition.”

Residents are encouraged to submit photos that highlight the spirit of agriculture, family fun and community pride. Photos can be submitted online at www.swflagexpo.com. A simple form must be completed along with the entry.

Selected photos will be featured on social media and inside the Expo Hall during the 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo, set for Feb. 26 through March 8 at the Mike Greenwell Regional Park (formerly the Lee County Civic Center Complex), 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers.

The Southwest Florida Ag Expo continues to honor the region’s agricultural roots while offering entertainment, midway rides, livestock shows and family activities for all ages.

For a complete schedule of events, special promotions, ticketing and parking information, visit www.swflagexpo.com or follow the SWFL Ag Expo on Facebook at www.facebook.com/swflagexpo. Monitor the website and social media for upcoming additional event details, special promotions and entertainment information.

