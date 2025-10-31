Harry Chapin Food Bank declares emergency as federal government shutdown extends into fifth week; judges order SNAP be continued

The Harry Chapin Food Bank is declaring an emergency as the federal government shutdown enters its fifth week with thousands of Southwest Florida families struggling to put food on the table, SNAP benefits are in doubt and federal employees in critical roles such as transportation and public safety continuing to go unpaid.

“We are deeply concerned by the current situation,” said Richard LeBer, President & CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank. “The longer this continues, the more significant the suffering it will cause for thousands in our community. We hope you will join us in asking our elected representatives in Washington D.C. to resolve this situation as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to care for our neighbors, with your help.”

The suspension of SNAP benefits remains a question. Friday afternoon, two federal judge have ruled that the Trump administration must continue to fund the SNAP food aid program using contingency funds during the government shutdown. The rulings came a day before the payments were due to be halted

LeBer said the food bank remains fully committed to serving children, families, and seniors across its five-county service area which includes Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee counties. He warned that community support is urgently needed to sustain operations.

Food donations to Chapin are always valued but monetary donations extend further and are most critical during an emergency. Each dollar donated to Chapin allows the food bank to purchase and distribute far more food than can be bought at retail stores.

An anonymous donor has pledged a $25,000 matching gift, doubling the impact of every donation made during this crisis period.

In addition, the organization’s Thanksgiving Turkey & Ham Drive is underway through November 20. Frozen turkeys and hams can be dropped off at Harry Chapin Food Bank’s Fort Myers and Naples locations.

To support the food bank’s efforts, visit harrychapinfoodbank.org. Anyone in need of food can find a list of mobile distributions and partner pantries on the website.

“Now is the time to come together,” said LeBer. “Your action today can make the difference between a family having a meal or going hungry.”

