Local eatery Florida Burger Boy offers free food for SNAP kids

A second area dining location is now offering free kid's meals as the SNAP EBT ending deadline looms.

Florida Boy Burger Co., with locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, joined the effort that started with Chicken Salad Chick earlier in the week.

"We believe in supporting our community and not relying on the government when our neighbors are in need. So, until our government gets their act together and ends the shutdown, we will do our best to be there for you," the outlet's Facebook Social Media pages announced Wednesday.

The Southwest Florida eatery said that any child visiting Florida Boy Burger Co (all locations) will receive a free kids’ meal — no purchase necessary, no questions asked.

"We know times are tough right now, and some families are facing food insecurity. We want to do our part — every child deserves a good meal," the stores announced.

The only restrictions were one free kids’ meal per child per day, children must be present and accompanied by a parent/guardian, it is for dine-in only and no adult purchase is necessary,.

“It should always be the people’s responsibility to take care of each other in our communities," the store said.

