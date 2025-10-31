FHP Stuff The Charger food collection to run Nov. 1 through 30

The Florida Highway Patrol’s annual Stuff The Charger nonperishable food drive starts Saturday (Nov. 1) and will extend through November 30.

During the 2025 event the FHP will accept donated nonperishable food items at any FHP station.

On November 30, the regional collections of food will be relayed to the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers.

Chapin distributes food to those in need for most of SW Florida.

The following items are needed: Canned goods such as meats, veggies, fruits, and soups. Dried goods such as stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal. Other Goods such as nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.

