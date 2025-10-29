No SNAP for you: Nearly 3 million Floridians set to lose their food assistance Saturday

This report published by permission of the Florida Phoenix

The DeSantis administration is warning nearly 3 million Floridians who rely on federal food assistance that their benefits won’t be available in November due to the federal government shutdown.

“If the federal government shutdown continues into November, (supplemental nutrition assistance program) SNAP benefits for the month of November will not be issued until federal funding is restored,” the Florida Department of Children Families (DCF) posted on its webpage.

“You may receive notices about your eligible benefit amount, but you will not receive any benefits deposited to your (electronic benefit transfer) EBT card during this time.”

DCF posted its notice in close proximity to the U.S. Department of Agriculture declaring in a memo that it would not tap into a $6 billion emergency fund to temporarily finance the program.

Florida has the fourth largest SNAP enrollment nationwide with 2.94 million relying on the assistance for their food security, behind California, Texas, and New York. Nationwide, 41.7 million people rely on SNAP benefits, August 2025 data show.

SNAP provides nutritional support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other individuals and families with low incomes. Although funded by the federal government, SNAP in Florida is administered by DCF’s Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency, which is responsible for determining eligibility.

USDA — in a notice it posted Friday — put the blame on Democrats for not agreeing to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government funded. Democrats are against passing a funding plan that doesn’t extend the enhanced premiums tax credits that lower the costs of so-called Obamacare plans purchased through the federal health exchange (healthcare.gov).

The partisan impasse has resulted in a 27-day government shutdown, which began Oct. 1, the start of the federal fiscal year.

“The best way for SNAP to continue is for the shutdown to end. If not for Congressional Democrats blocking government funding, November SNAP benefits would be paid on-time,” the memo, first reported by Axios, notes.

SNAP has about $6 billion in contingency funds; $9 billion is needed to cover the costs of the program through November. But the federal memo says that SNAP contingency funds cannot be used to float the program during the shutdown.

Contingency funds “are only available to supplement regular monthly benefits when amounts have been appropriated for, but are insufficient to cover, benefits. The contingency fund is not available to support FY 2026 regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists,” the memo says.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities President Sharon Parrott, a former official with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), says that’s not the case.

“Speaking as a former OMB official, I know from experience that the federal government has the authority and the tools it needs during a shutdown to get these SNAP funds to families. Even at this late date, the professionals at the Department of Agriculture and in states can make this happen. And, to state the obvious, benefits that are a couple of days delayed are far more help to families than going without any help at all,” Parrott said in a written statement.

“It would be unconscionable for the Administration to go out of its way to threaten millions of children, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, parents, and workers with hunger, rather than taking all legal steps available to provide food assistance to people who need it.”

Florida Policy Institute senior policy analyst Cindy Huddleston told the Florida Phoenix that more than 70% of Florida SNAP beneficiaries are children, seniors, and people with disabilities. But the cuts impact more than families in need.

“But it also affects the bottom line of thousands of small businesses in Florida where SNAP participants shop. USDA, which already has the money to provide assistance to every family participating in SNAP for almost all of November, should release those funds immediately and also transfer other available funds so that those in need do not go hungry and local businesses can stay afloat,” she said in an email to the Phoenix.

The elimination of SNAP dovetails with the start of 2026 enrollment in the federal health exchange.

Florida leads the nation in Obamacare enrollment with more than 4.6 million residents.

Due to the elimination of the enhanced premium tax credits (and the damage that is expected to cause to enrollment) and increases in costs of prescription drugs, health insurance overall costs are going to increase.

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Deputy Commissioner for Life and Health Alexis Bakofsy said earlier this month there would be an average 34% increase in premiums effective effect Jan. 1.

Christine Sexton has spent more than 30 years reporting on Florida health care, insurance policy, and state politics and has covered the state’s last six governors. She lives in Tallahassee.

