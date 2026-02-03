Collier County measles outbreak up to 12 cases

Starting January 29, 2025, measles cases began showing up at Ave Maria University. We spoke with Anthony Musingo, a physician’s assistant at the Mater Dei clinic in Ave Maria in Collier County. He confirmed that 12 cases have come through their clinic, and that all 12 are students at the university. Three of the patients were taken to the hospital, treated, and released, Musingo said. The first two cases in the outbreak were identified last Thursday, and nine more cases appeared over the weekend. The spread now appears to have slowed down. Musingo added that there is no evidence that the disease has spread outside the university.

The clinic has an outdoor testing station so that if people are experiencing cough, runny nose, watery eyes, or a rash, they should get tested there. He went on to say that Ave Maria University is doing its own testing.

Measles is extremely contagious, and spread by airborne droplets that can stay airborne for up to two hours.Musingo advises avoiding crowded places until the outbreak is over.

The best way to avoid measles is to get vaccinated before symptoms appear.

