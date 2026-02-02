National Art Exhibition in Punta Gorda headlines 25 shows at SWFL art centers

From Sarasota to Marco Island, Venice to Sanibel and beyond, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In February, there are 25 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

“Annual Juried Members Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: The Annual Juried Members Show celebrates the incredible breadth and depth of talent within Art Center Sarasota’s member community. Unbound by a theme, this exhibition offers an open invitation into the diverse creative worlds of its artists. What sets this exhibition apart is its inclusivity: every member artist who submits is guaranteed a place in the show. This democratic approach highlights ACS’s commitment to accessibility and artistic equity, while creating a rich and varied visual dialogue. The Annual Juried Members Show is not only a celebration of individual vision, but a powerful reflection of the collective creativity that defines the ACS community. This year, in honor of ACS’s centennial, the exhibition expands to fill all four gallery spaces—making it a joyful and powerful way to celebrate 100 years of creativity, community, and the enduring spirit of art in Sarasota. Juror is Willem van Osnabrugge. Runs to Feb. 21.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center 'Colors in Motion' runs through Feb. 10 at Venice Art Center.

“Colors in Motion” [Venice Art Center]: Juror is Mara Torres Gonzalez. Runs to Feb. 10.

Courtesy of Lovegrove Gallery / Leoma Lovegrove 'Meet My Beatles' by Leoma Lovegrove closes Feb. 10 at Venice Art Center Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibition.

“Meet My Beatles by Leoma Lovegrove” [Venice Art Center Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit]: Runs to Feb. 10.

Annual Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in the categories of painting and photography.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda displays Impressionist-style oil paintings by Susan Fraley in Rebecca Hall through Feb. 3.

“The Art of Us – Susan Fraley & Rosalie Mack” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: Two longtime members & artists of the Visual Arts Center have their beautiful artwork on display in Rebecca Hall. An accomplished self-taught artist, Fraley draws inspiration from travel and study in Austria and Italy. She creates large-scale oil paintings in an impressionist style with a slight nudge toward realism employing large brushes, brayers, wedges and palette knives to create unexpected paint strokes. Living in Florida, she has found a niche painting dramatic, provocative mermaids. However, an occasional dog, bird, cat or gecko is never out of the question. Mack was born and raised in Bradenton. She worked as a fashion illustrator while she earned her bachelor of fine arts. She began teaching art in Charlotte County in 1982 and recently retired from Charlotte High School where she taught advanced placement drawing, drawing and painting, and art history & appreciation. As an artist, Rosalie loves drawing in all mediums and has a passion for art history. Closes Feb. 3.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda hosts the National Art Exhibition Feb. 14 through March 26.

“National Art Exhibition” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: The 15th Biennial National Art Exhibition (NAE) is one of the nation's most prestigious juried exhibitions of two-dimensional art. Since 1996, this juried art competition has been hosted by the Visual Arts Center. Award-winning artist Teresa Kirk (who holds signature membership with International Society of Experimental Artists, Florida Watercolor, Kansas Watercolor, and Southern Watercolor Societies, plus platinum signature member in Gold Coast Watercolor Society) served as this year’s juror. Believing in the arts, she has served on the boards of Florida Watercolor and Gold Coast Watercolor Society as president along with other positions. She teaches at the Boca Raton Museum of Art school and numerous workshops throughout the country, sharing her love of experimentation with water media. The opening night gala is Feb. 12. Exhibition runs from Feb. 14 through March 26.

Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

Courtesy of Arts of the Inland Gallery / Arts of the Inland Gallery Arts of the Inland Gallery in LaBelle

“January Gallery Theme” and “Airing of the Quilts” [Arts of the Inland Gallery]: February’s Gallery Theme is “Strength & Resilience.” Opens Feb. 5. Runs to March 1. The gallery is located at 471 N. Lee Street in LaBelle.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com Artist Sha Hadjebi's 'Translucence, Reflections and Light' opens inside the Grand Atrium of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center on Feb. 6.

“Translucence, Reflections and Light” by Shah Hadjebi [Atrium Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: Shah Hadjebi is a multiple award-winning, signatured Southwest Florida watercolor artist who moved to Sanibel Island a few months before he joined Tower Gallery, a 43-year-old art gallery on the island in 2018. He moved to Fort Myers shortly after Hurricane Ian and is currently residing there with his wife and pets. He graduated from Syracuse University in the late 1980s and comes from a family of artists. Although he has been painting for the past 20 years, his first artistic outlet was music, but in time he realized that painting watercolors was his most natural artistic expression and passion. He paints a wide variety of subjects from local flora and fauna to historical architecture as well as classic and antique vehicles that gather in local motor club outings. Living in Southwest Florida not only has supplied him with a wide variety of subjects but also has created in him an urgency to document as much of the local flora and fauna that surround him in order to bring attention to preserving what may one day be considered endangered or extinct. Shah’s main goal is to bring some presence and mindfulness into this hectic world and live a life where his inner and outer purpose are aligned. Opens Feb. 6. Closes Feb. 26.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com 'Plastic Trophies' by William Everhart is on view in the Capital Gallery at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

“Plastic Trophies” by William Everhart [Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: Born into the baby boomer generation, William Everhart was just 7 years old when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Only three months later, America was swept up in the euphoric arrival of Beatlemania. These two seismic events—one steeped in national grief, the other bursting with unbridled joy — became defining emotional landmarks in his early experience of the 1960s. The paintings and drawings in this exhibition offer a darkly comic, visually rich reflection on one of the most tumultuous and mythologized decades in American history. Figures like JFK, The Beatles, James Bond, Marilyn Monroe, B-movie monsters, TV wrestlers, Rat Finks, and twist dancers populate the work in a surreal parade of cultural icons. Childhood and adolescent memories—ranging from troll dolls and bell bottoms to race riots and political assassinations—are reimagined as a kind of slapstick shadow play. These fragments of the '60s are melted down and recast into ironic, “plastic” trophies of a revolution that bloomed, wilted, and left behind a psychedelic afterglow. There’s a haze of nostalgia and uncertainty throughout—an intentional nod to the oft-quoted adage: “If you remember the '60s, you really weren’t there.” The artist insists he was there (probably), and these groovy, bittersweet souvenirs are his proof.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Ana Albertina Delgado employs pictorial language to express characters who are ambiguously connected through their enigmatic abilities and capacity for seduction.

“Crossed Strands by Ana Albertina” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: Ana Albertina Delgado employs pictorial language to express characters who are ambiguously connected through their enigmatic abilities and capacity for seduction as they explore the mystery of life. Like a skilled fiction writer, she isolates the distinguishing qualities of her subjects and then amplifies those qualities – visually and thematically – in a way that celebrates humanity’s potential. She also draws influence from urban mythology together with traditional country stories and myths. Her paintings reveal the oddness of everyday life and the rebellious spirit that lurks within us all. We find ourselves identifying with her subjects, no matter how extreme. Each painting is a narrative, a novel on canvas, complete with lead players, supporting cast, and – flowing alongside the remarkable technical currents – a dynamic plot that entertains, enlightens, and enchants. Runs to Feb. 28.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The works in PopUp Auction House are for sale in the Alliance's Theatre Gallery.

“PopUp Auction House” [Alliance for the Arts Foulds Theatre Gallery]: In celebration of the Alliance for the Arts’ 50th anniversary, renowned artist Marcus Jansen coordinated PopUp Museum50, an exhibit highlighting the highest quality of artists in Southwest Florida. This exhibition took place in the Alliance’s main gallery for two days only. As part of the admission process for PopUp Museum50, invited artists were asked to donate one small artwork to the Alliance for the Arts. This collection of works showcases, in small form, the same talents displayed on the walls of the original exhibition and subject to auction. Featured artists include Alex Lago, Alisen Gant, Bonnie Wallace, Bruce MacKenchie, David Acevedo, David Martin, Dominick Tascher, Donna Chase, Jade Griffin, Jim Krieger, Joan Sonnenberg, Juan Diaz, Julie Obney, Julio Julio, Karen Nolan, Kathy Summer, Kellen Beck Mills, Khaysie Tiburcio, Krista Johnson, Leo Johnson, Lily Hatchett, Mary LaGarde, Mike Maccarone, Rebekah Myers, Solangel Lopez, Stephen Seal, William Dickgraber, Zan Lombardo. Runs to Feb. 28.

“Organic Abstractions by Patti Wilson” [Alliance for the Arts Member Gallery]: After relocating from Canada to Florida 11 years ago, Patti Wilson found herself deeply moved by vivid new landscapes and light—a shift that stirred a long-dormant desire to express gratitude through art. Despite failing an eighth-grade art class and subsequently avoiding artistic pursuits for over 25 years, her creative journey was unexpectedly rekindled at an art therapy retreat in France. It wasn’t until retirement that she fully embraced her artistic path, enrolling in her first formal art class at the Alliance for the Arts, where she studied the impressionistic style of Gale Bennett. Now, as both an artist and a spiritual coach with a 30-year background in psychotherapy, she brings a deep sensitivity and intuitive presence to her work. Her colorful, organic abstractions radiate expressive energy, serving as a joyful and heartfelt dialogue between inner experience and the natural world. Runs to Feb. 28.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Alliance’s outdoor mural project, 'Emphasis,' features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country (Florida, New Mexico, California, Texas, and Washington).

“Emphasis: A Mural Project” [Alliance for the Arts]: This round of the Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country (Florida, New Mexico, California, Texas, and Washington). Featured artists include: David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham. For more, visit “Alliance’s latest zig zag mural project places ‘Emphasis’ on 13 area artists.”

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Sun Smith-Forêt creates textural works with symbolic meanings.

“Above & Beyond: Works by Sun Smith-Foret” [Tribby Arts Center]: Living in the St. Louis area, Smith-Forêt creates textural works with symbolic meanings. The centerpiece of the exhibition is a monumental textile titled “Riverwork,” which references human and water resources. In its entirety, the work is 300 feet of pliable sections of sewn, layered, hand-quilted, hand-stenciled, and painted cloth that incorporates the work of more than 70 artists. Designed to be displayed in its entirety or sections, in the Tribby the work will extend across 220 feet of wall space. The exhibition also includes more than 60 basketry works, 36 small paintings, and a large sculptural installation, “Comma, Black.” Runs to April 25.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'Rhythm & Blooms' places Stephanie Trick's work on display for the first time in the United States.

“Rhythm & Blooms: Watercolors by Stephanie Trick” [Tribby Arts Center]: Stephanie Trick and her husband, Paolo Alderighi, travel around the world to present concerts in which they play together on one piano. The multi-talented Trick relaxes by painting exquisite floral watercolors. This exhibition places her work on display for the first time in the United States. The exhibition also includes 10 Haiku—a traditional style of Japanese poetry characterized by a specific syllabic, rhythmic pattern—by members of the Tribby Writers Guild. Runs to April 25.

“Wild About Wildlife” [Cape Coral Art League]: Fins, claws, wings, paws, this exhibition gave participating Art League and Art Council of Southwest Florida member artists an opportunity to express their feelings about the wildlife animal world. Also on view are “Black and White” and “Black History Month.” Opens Feb. 5 with 5-6:30 p.m. reception. Closes March 1.

“Expressions” [Cape Coral Art Center]: This showcases work from members of the Southwest Florida Fine Craft Guild. Runs Feb. 6-26.

“Portraits in Time” [Cape Coral Art Center]: In this juried open call exhibition, Cape Coral Art Center celebrates the timeless art of portraiture through a diverse range of mediums. Runs Feb. 6-26.

Courtesy of Mariapia Malerba / Mariapia Malerba Muralist Mariapia Malerba puts finishing touches on 'I Am My Home.'

“I Am My Home” [West Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba describes her BIG ARTS exhibit with a poem: “Without the corals, the octopus has no sanctuary/Without the reef, a thousand species lose their story/Without care, we lose our home/To hold life, we must protect what sustains it/To feel at home in this world, we must remember we are not alone in it." Runs through June 30.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS In this exhibition, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception.

“A Journey to the Oracle” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: In this exhibition, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception. This introspective search leads him to pursue the essential plot that unites things, the energetic mesh that links all in existence. Learn more here. Runs to April 17.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jonas Stirner returns to BIG ARTS with 'Impressions and Relics,' a powerful exhibition of new two- and three-dimensional works.

“Impressions and Relics: Jonas Stirner” [BIG ARTS Dunham Family Gallery]: Jonas Stirner returns to BIG ARTS with “Impressions and Relics,” a powerful exhibition of new two- and three-dimensional works including maquettes of large-scale outdoor sculptures and photographic collages inspired by his global travels. Known for his bold abstract forms and innovative use of industrial materials, Stirner bridges the spirit and the tactile in works that span everything from intimate studies to monumental public installations. Stirner worked as a gallery assistant to iconic modern artist Robert Rauschenberg from 1997 to 2012. A sculptor, he has several monumental public art installations to his credit including “Square Wave” in the BIG ARTS sculpture garden. In the studio, he creates collage paintings, transfer solvent prints and large-scale photographic compositions. Runs to March 15.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Through the Lens' closes Feb. 19 at the Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round at Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts.

“Through the Lens: A Photographer’s Perspective” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: “Through the Lens” is an open call for photographers of all backgrounds and styles to showcase the world as seen through their eyes. This exhibit invites artists to submit work that captures a unique perspective—whether it reveals hidden beauty in everyday moments, tells a powerful story, explores abstraction, or documents the truth of our times. From black and white film to digital experimentation, this exhibition celebrates the artistry, innovation, and emotion that photography can evoke. Closes Feb. 19.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts 'Land That I Love' exhibit is a visual love letter to the landscapes, culture, and enduring spirit of the United States.

“Land that I Love: Members Only Exhibition [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: This exhibit is a visual love letter to the landscapes, culture, and enduring spirit of the United States. From sweeping vistas and small-town streets to personal symbols of freedom and belonging, the artwork in this show reflects the beauty, complexity, and deep affection artists hold for their country. Featuring a range of styles and mediums, “Land That I Love” invites viewers to consider what patriotism looks like through the eyes of diverse creators — whether it's a tribute to natural wonders, a nod to cherished traditions, or a quiet moment of everyday American life. Together, these works offer a heartfelt and sometimes unexpected portrait of a nation constantly evolving, yet rooted in the shared ideals of hope, resilience, and unity. Opens Thursday, Feb. 12 with 6-8 p.m. opening reception. Runs to March 6 in main and Tranovich galleries.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita Kendra Hensley will be the subject of a solo show in the Gallery-in-the-Round in the Hinman Auditorium at the Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts.

“Kendra Hensley, A Solo Exhibition” [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round, Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center]: Opens Feb. 28. Runs to April 2.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Magic of the Sea' exhibition brings together three artists to interpret the natural rhythms and visual poetry of the uniquely ‘Florida.’

“Magic of the Sea” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: This group exhibition celebrates the beauty and inspiration of Florida’s coastal environments - from shimmering shorelines and expansive seascapes to the magic of the interconnection of mangroves throughout. The exhibition brings together three artists working in distinct mediums to interpret the natural rhythms and visual poetry of the uniquely ‘Florida.’ Douglas David presents sweeping oil seascapes, mangroves and sea birds; Jim Freeman exhibits coastal photography; and Peggy Keigley’s fiber art adds texture and depth to Florida-inspired maritime scenes. Runs to Feb. 24 with a second gallery reception at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Marco Island Center for the Arts

