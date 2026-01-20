© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Alliance's latest zig zag mural project places 'Emphasis' on 13 area artists

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:56 PM EST
Alliance for the Arts panel introducing "Emphasis" murals.
Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts
/
Alliance for the Arts
"Emphasis" includes a varied display of representational, abstract, and non-objective murals created by 13 artists from all over the country.

Earlier this month, the Alliance for the Arts installed a number of murals on its 10-acre campus that highlight the design principle of emphasis.

“There's infinite ways to create emphasis,” noted Gallery Manager Julio Julio Gonzalez Batista. “You can emphasize something by color, scale or balance and so that was the prompt.”

Alliance's zig zag mural project 'Emphasis'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
The Alliance's zig zag mural project, 'Emphasis,' adjoins the parking lot and is viewable by motorists on McGregor Boulevard.

With all artworks showcasing emphasis differently, the selection process involved observing all submitted artworks simultaneously and analyzing how each worked in relation to another. Those that were unable to work in tandem with the rest were eliminated.

“We just laid them out all together and played around with the best way that they could be displayed,” Batista explained. “We chose the ones that were strong enough to stand on their own but could also play well with each other because the murals are right next to each other, so they can't really take away that much from the one that comes right before or the one that comes after it.”

Mural by artist Lawrence Phillips
Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts
/
Alliance for the Arts
Mural by artist Lawrence Phillips

The result is a varied display of representational, abstract, and non-objective works created by 13 artists from all over the country (Florida, New Mexico, California, Texas and Washington): David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham.

The duration of the project is yet undetermined.

“It'll definitely be up throughout the entirety of this year,” said Batista. “It'll likely go into the end of spring of '27, but there's no set deadline for it just yet.”

'Toucan Threesome' by muralist Carolyn Steele.
Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts
/
Alliance for the Arts
'Toucan Threesome,' by muralist Carolyn Steele.

More about Julio Julio Gonzalez Batista

Julio Gonzalez Batista brings a dynamic blend of artistic talent, educational insight, and curatorial experience to his role as gallery and artist relations manager at the Alliance for the Arts. A graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University, Julio earned his bachelor’s degree in art and education, graduating summa cum laude and receiving numerous honors.

His connection to the Alliance began during his college years as a dedicated volunteer, where he gained hands-on experience in exhibition installation and witnessed the organization’s evolution through a pivotal post-pandemic chapter.

Julio’s work is guided by his commitment to uplifting creative voices and building inclusive, vibrant spaces for artistic expression.

'Garden of Hearts' by muralist Jenny Pearl.
Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts
/
Alliance for the Arts
'Garden of Hearts,' by muralist Jenny Pearl.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsAlliance for the ArtsMurals
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
