'Moonlight and Magnolias' at Marco's Art Center Theatre headlines five shows opening this week in Southwest Florida

This week, five shows open, two close and 17 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre With a heartwarming mix of laughter, love and plenty of sass, this fast-paced comedy is a celebration of friendship that proves some bonds are truly timeless.

“Always a Bridesmaid” [The Belle Theatre]: Four Southern friends promised in high school to be in each other’s weddings – no matter what. Now, decades later, they’re navigating an unpredictable parade of bridal showers, bad dresses and wild receptions that put their friendship (and patience) to the test. With a heartwarming mix of laughter, love and plenty of sass, this fast-paced comedy is a celebration of friendship that proves some bonds – and some bridesmaid dresses – are truly timeless. Opens Feb. 6. Runs through Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487555.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone 'Gutenberg: The Musical' is a comedic, fast-paced, two-man show abounding with energy and starring Adolpho Blaire and Larry Alexander.

“Gutenberg: The Musical” [TheatreZone]: “Gutenberg: The Musical” is a comedic, fast-paced, two-man show abounding with energy. Written and composed by Scott Brown with Anthony King, this Tony-nominated Best Musical follows Bud (Adolpho Blaire) and Doug (Larry Alexander) as theatre writers and composers who try to sell a hilariously inaccurate musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press, to potential investors in a backers’ audition. Opens Feb. 5. Runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 888-966-3352 or visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#gutenberg-the-musical-starring-larry-alexander-adolpho-blaire.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts This sharp-witted historical comedy takes audiences behind closed doors at one of Hollywood’s most pivotal moments, the filming of 'Gone with the Wind.'

“Moonlight and Magnolias” [Art Center Theatre on Marco Island]: This sharp-witted historical comedy takes audiences behind closed doors at one of Hollywood’s most pivotal moments. Set in 1939, the story unfolds during the early days of production on “Gone with the Wind” when legendary producer David O. Selznick halted filming because the screenplay simply was not working. With millions of dollars at stake and pressure mounting from studio executives, stars, gossip columnists, and even family, Selznick makes a bold move. He summons acclaimed screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming away from the set of “The Wizard of Oz.” Locking the three men in his office, closing the blinds, and fueling their marathon work sessions with bananas and peanuts, Selznick demands a finished script — fast. Over five frenetic days, creative sparks fly as they struggle, argue, and ultimately craft the blueprint for what will become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Ron Pirrello is the indomitable David O. Selznick, Dan Cancio plays no-nonsense director Victor Fleming, Eric Sivertsen is the quick-thinking Ben Hecht, and Beverly Canell portrays Miss Poppenghul, Selznick’s steadfast and long-suffering assistant. Under Marlene Strollo’s direction, “Moonlight and Magnolias” delivers rapid-fire dialogue, big personalities, and an affectionate look at the creative madness behind the cinematic legend. Opens Feb. 5. Runs to Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-784-1186 or visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/moonlight-and-magnolias/.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre Sarasota Jewish Theatre favorite Michael Raver portrays a Polish World War II hero and Holocaust witness who risked his life to carry his report of the Warsaw ghetto to the Allied nations and the Oval Office.

“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: In a virtuoso performance, SJT favorite Michael Raver portrays the Polish World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski, who risked his life to carry his report of the Warsaw ghetto from war-torn Poland to the Allied nations and the Oval Office, only to be met with disbelief and inaction. This story of moral courage and individual responsibility is a cautionary tale about the dangers of complacency and the ways in which a self-described “ordinary little man” can become a true hero. Opens Feb. 4. Runs to Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://sarasotajewishtheatre.com/current-season/ or telephone 941-365-2494.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' is filled with heart, humor, and stunning visuals.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” [The Naples Players]: Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is filled with heart, humor, and stunning visuals. This inspiring story invites you to see the world through the eyes of a brilliant teenager as he navigates challenges, celebrates his unique perspective, and discovers his own extraordinary potential. Opens Feb. 4. Runs to March 1. All of this show’s performances are sold out.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Paradise Blue' closes Feb. 8 at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

“Paradise Blue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: “Paradise Blue” is a gripping drama by Dominique Morisseau, set in 1949 in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood. Gifted trumpet player Blue contemplates selling Paradise, his once-vibrant jazz club to shake free of the demons of his past and better his life. But in selling his club, is he also selling his soul? Closes Feb. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/paradise-blue/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

“The Rainmaker” [Venice Theatre]: A charming con man promises rain and stirs hearts in a drought-stricken Depression-era town. “The Rainmaker” is a heartfelt tale of hope, love, and self-discovery, as independent Lizzie dares to dream of something more. Closes Feb. 8. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-rainmaker/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Social Media Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight since he last wore them. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. For more, visit “’A Tailor Near Me’ playwright Michael Tucker shares inspiration.” Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to performances later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and hidden identities. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Runs through March 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. (There are no shows on Tuesday or Friday.) For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-mirror-crackd/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This breathtaking thriller is the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: When seven strangers get snowed in at secluded Monkswell Manor following the murder of a local woman, no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. Will the killer be unmasked before another victim is claimed? Find out for yourself in this breathtaking thriller and the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7757/33802 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Beau Jest' is a delightful comedy about Sarah, a young woman who hires an actor to pose as her perfect boyfriend to please her traditional parents.

“Beau Jest” [The Naples Players]: “Beau Jest” is a delightful comedy about Sarah, a young woman who hires an actor to pose as her perfect boyfriend to please her traditional parents. But when the charade spirals hilariously out of control, secrets are revealed, hearts are opened, and everyone gets more than they bargained for in this heartwarming tale of love, identity, and family. Runs to Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/beau-jest.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival.

“Circle Forward” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Seventeen years ago, Mia’s husband died tragically young, an experience she now speaks about all over the country to help others cope with loss. But Mia is put to the test when a teenager claims to be her late husband reincarnated. Expecting a hoax, Mia gets a lot more than she bargained for when the teenager proves to know far more than he should. In this comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere that was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival, find out what happens when the past refuses to stay there. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. Runs through March 1. For tickets, telephone 239-26107529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/circle-forward/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' is on hiatus; performances will resume in March.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. It's a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through March 22. However, there are no further performances during February. Show resumes March 11. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 9. This week’s shows on Tuesday through Thursday are sold out. Other performances are Friday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This Tony Award-winning classic navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in a close-knit Jewish village.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Sunrise, Sunset," "Fiddler on the Roof" is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit. Runs through Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre A tightly wound psychological thriller, 'JOB' zooms in on what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

“JOB” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's January 2020. Jane has been placed on leave from her Big Tech job after a viral workplace incident. She's hell-bent on returning, but first, her assigned therapist, Loyd, needs to authorize it. Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. A tightly wound psychological thriller, “JOB” zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. The regional premiere runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are sold out except Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238913.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The FST Improv team performs 'Life's a Beach' in Bowne's Lab in the Florida Studio Theatre complex in Sarasota.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. This week’s performance is Saturday, Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre and Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony 'Million Dollar Quartet' is a high-octane celebration of an impromptu jam session inside Sun Records studio in Memphis by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

“Million Dollar Quartet” [Southwest Florida Theatre at the Music & Arts Community Center]: “Million Dollar Quartet” is a high-octane celebration of a moment that changed music history forever. Inspired by the true story of an extraordinary December afternoon in 1956, the musical transports audiences to the legendary Sun Records studio in Memphis, where four icons—Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins—unexpectedly found themselves together for an impromptu jam session. What followed was pure musical lightning in a bottle, and Million Dollar Quartet brings that once-in-a-lifetime event roaring to life onstage. For more, visit “’Million Dollar Quartet’ recreates epic Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins jam session.” Runs to Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/million-dollar-quartet/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small-town America.

“Primary Trust” [Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: One of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres of 2024, Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small-town America. Kenneth spends his days working in a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar, but when he loses his job, he’s forced to confront a world he’s long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibilities inside each of us. Runs through Feb. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. (There are no shows on Sunday, Feb. 8.) For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/primary-trust/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Snow White' is a show done by professional actors for children.

“Snow White” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre]: You’ve never seen "Snow White" like this before! Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairy tale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and the magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure delights audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor. Closes Feb. 14. This week’s performance is Saturday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/snow-white/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'The Blue Sky Boys' tells the story of how maverick engineers elicited the help of Buck Rogers, Snoopy and the Red Baron to get man to the moon.

“The Blue Sky Boys” [Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: When President Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon, the task landed in the hands of a band of maverick engineers – once the misfits of American science. With no rulebook, they embraced “blue-skying,” drawing inspiration from Buck Rogers, Greek myths, Louis Leakey, and even Snoopy and the Red Baron. An exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/the-blue-sky-boys/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000. Also read/hear “Comic adventure ‘Blue Sky Boys’ tells tale how Buck Rogers, Snoopy and the Red Baron helped U.S. land a man on the moon.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This highly popular cabaret is onstage at Florida Studio Theatre through April 5.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are sold out except for Friday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Although dealing with a weighty issue, 'Tuesdays with Morrie' is filled with humor and heart.

“Tuesdays with Morrie” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sixteen years after graduating, Mitch catches a TV news appearance by his old professor and learns Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch drops in to catch up, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and last class on the meaning of life. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are already sold out except for Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/tuesdays-with-morrie/ or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce.

“Unnecessary Farce” [Off Broadway Palm]: Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce! Two clueless cops, a crooked mayor, a bumbling hitman, and a tangled web of mistaken identities collide in this fast- paced comedy. When an undercover sting in a motel room goes hilariously wrong, doors slam, clothes disappear, and the jokes never stop. Packed with twists, turns, and non-stop laughter, this is a must-see for comedy lovers! Runs to Feb. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/unnecessary-farce/.

