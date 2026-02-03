© 2026 WGCU News
Emergency chaplains: providing faith through crisis

WGCU |
Bryant Monteilh
Published February 3, 2026

When most people think of a disaster situation, the first thought is the police, fire and EMTs that serve as the first responders. However, there are folks who work side by side with those who run into situations that others run from.

WGCU’s Bryant Monteilh introduces us to a collection of individuals who feel the work they provide is a calling from a higher power.

Human Interest WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusChaplainReligionFaithFirst RespondersEmergency ResponseLee County
