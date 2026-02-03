Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife to host 24th Burrowing Owl Festival

Wildlife experts, conservation groups and families will get a chance to mingle and focus on protecting the city’s official bird and other native species when Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife hosts the 24th Annual Burrowing Owl Festival on Feb. 28 at Rotary Park.

The free, family-friendly Wildlife and Environmental Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and highlights the burrowing owl, a species closely tied to Cape Coral’s identity as development continues to expand across the city. A $5 donation is requested for attendees ages 12 and older.

The festival will feature live animal presentations by Adam’s Animal Adventures, guided wildlife bus tours through Cape Coral neighborhoods and a Southwest Florida birding specialty tour led by local bird experts. Tours require advance ticket purchases through Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife’s website.

More than 30 local environmental and conservation organizations are expected to participate in the expo, offering educational displays and resources on protecting Southwest Florida’s wildlife and habitats. Guests can also tour Rotary Park’s Butterfly House and attend presentations from wildlife and conservation speakers throughout the day.

In addition to educational programming, the event includes kids activities such as face painting, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction and festival donations help support local conservation efforts, including land preservation for burrowing owls and gopher tortoises.

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife has hosted the annual festival for more than two decades as part of its mission to educate the public and advocate for wildlife protection amid increasing development and environmental pressures.

An online auction is also underway and runs through March 1, allowing supporters to contribute even if they cannot attend the festival in person.

More information about the event, tours and auction is available at ccfriendsofwildlife.org.

