Cape Coral man gets prison for threat to assassinate Trump

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:41 AM EST
President Donald Trump speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. The president was to visit the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention camp in eastern Collier County on Tuesday.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
A Cape Coral man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for threatening in 2025 to assassinate President Donald Trump.
Christopher Davies
Florida Department of Corrections
Christopher Davies

Christopher Davies, 32, of Cape Coral, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sheri P. Chappell to 27 months in federal prison for making a threat to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Davies pleaded guilty on October 29, 2025.

According to court documents, Davies wrote a letter in March 2025 to an official at the Charlotte Correctional Institution stating that he had “orchestrated the most daring Presidential assassination that this country has ever seen,” and that “Donald J. Trump must perish.”

During questioning by agent from the U.S. Secret Service, Davies admitted to writing the letter and explained that he wanted to kill the President. When asked hypothetically what he would do if President Trump was near him, Davies claimed that he would attempt to kill President Trump with his bare hands.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service.

Crime President Donald Trump
