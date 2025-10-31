© 2025 WGCU News
Food pantries in Southwest Florida feeling the pinch of SNAP pause already

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:50 PM EDT
Paul Shahriari recently met with the Gladiolus Food Pantry's executive director, Miriam Ortiz, to explore ways to make the pantry more resilient to hurricanes and flooding.
Kinfay Moroti
Gladiolus Food Pantry

People who run food pantries in Fort Myers have been feeling the concern about SNAP benefits being on hold.

Stefanie Edwards at Community Cooperative says these past few weeks, it’s been like there’s a storm in the Gulf.

"It's almost like there is a hurricane looming, and we've been watching it all week, and as we get closer and closer to this date, we've seen people who are scared and they're almost trying to prepare for the what if?" she said.

"Great example, I talked to a gentleman today who he owns his own business. They have six kids, and he gets about $225 each month in benefits. And I can tell you, there was fear in his eyes today of not knowing how he was going to feed his family."

Rising grocery prices haven’t helped.

"Just with the cost of living and the cost of food, we've had a pretty substantial increase in numbers this year over last year's numbers. But I can tell you, in the last couple of weeks, it has been this very subtle but very alarming increase every single day," Edwards said.

Gladiolus Food Bank director Miriam Ortiz agrees.

We are getting more people needing food. So that means, if we already have the people that come to get food, and then, plus the ones that are not going to be getting food stamps, we’re expecting more people to come. I'm a little nervous because I wish I can help the whole world, you know, everybody in Lee County."

Dayna Harpster
