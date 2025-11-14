© 2025 WGCU News
Mammograms should be a medical tool used for every age

WGCU News,
Jennifer Crawford
November 14, 2025

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 400,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2025. Catching the disease early is the best form of treatment.

To combat breast cancer, one Southwest Florida breast surgical oncologist is telling patients to ignore the age guidelines, because cancer doesn’t care about age. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford reports.

