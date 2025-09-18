© 2025 WGCU News
NCH Birthplace awarded for safe infant sleep program

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT
Staff at the NCH Birthplace
Naples Comprehensive Health has been awarded a National Safe Sleep Hospital Gold Certification. It recognizes the hospital’s commitment to the safe infant sleep program, which is aligned with American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines. Their program includes training for parents, staff and the community. As part of the program, the hospital distributes sleep sacks to each new infant’s family.

Sleep-related infant deaths remain the leading cause of preventable child fatalities in Florida.

