When reports of inhuman conditions at the Everglades Immigration Detention Center were first revealed, Congressman Maxwell Frost was one of several congressional leaders who demanded access to inspect the facility. Initially denied, Rep. Frost was later part of a guided tour, permitted to enter selected areas. His experience led to him calling Alligator Alcatraz an “well run internment camp.” Congressman Frost joined us to talk about his experience at the site and why Floridians should be concerned about who is paying for its operations.

Concerns From a First-Hand Encounter at Alligator Alcatraz | WGCU News