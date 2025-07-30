© 2025 WGCU News
Concerns from a first-hand encounter at Alligator Alcatraz

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:40 AM EDT

When reports of inhuman conditions at the Everglades Immigration Detention Center were first revealed, Congressman Maxwell Frost was one of several congressional leaders who demanded access to inspect the facility. Initially denied, Rep. Frost was later part of a guided tour, permitted to enter selected areas. His experience led to him calling Alligator Alcatraz an “well run internment camp.” Congressman Frost joined us to talk about his experience at the site and why Floridians should be concerned about who is paying for its operations.

