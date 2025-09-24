Water quality advisory for sewage-related bacteria lifted at Bowditch Point Park

Lee County; Google / WGCU Bowditch Point Park is at 50 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach



Health officials lifted a water quality advisory at Bowditch Point Park four days after testing discovered high levels of sewage-related bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County stated that tests completed this week revealed a decrease in the previously high level of enterococcus to an acceptable level, and it has lifted its advisory.

On the north tip of Estero Island, the 17‑acre Bowditch Point Regional Park encompasses a public beach that ranks among Fort Myers Beach’s popular stretches of sand.

Bowditch Point Park is a heavily used county beach park; the most recent park-level count, published by Lee County, shows 414,345 visitors arriving by car from October 2016 to September 2017, excluding those who came by foot, boat, or trolley.

Hurricane Ian did serious damage to the complex in September 2022, and restrooms, piers, and dune walkovers have not been repaired or replaced, according to Lee County.

However, the serene location, which encompasses the entire end of the island, offers quiet waters, peaceful surroundings, and a close-up look at vessels entering and exiting the bay.

The park area features tables and grills, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bowditch Point Park is a designated Great Florida Birding Trail site.

No pets are allowed

