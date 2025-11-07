Florida SouthWestern State College granted accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission

Florida SouthWestern State College has been granted initial accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission, effective Thursday, Nov. 6.

FSW earned accredited status after completing the Accelerated Process for Initial Accreditation and demonstrating that it meets all HLC quality standards and requirements.

Founded in 1895, HLC is a private, nonprofit accrediting agency and the nation’s largest institutional accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. HLC accredits approximately 1,000 colleges and universities in the United States.

As an accredited member, FSW is committed to the continuous improvement of its programs and services, providing high-quality education to students.

“Being granted accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission is both a validation of FSW’s past efforts and an affirmation of our future,” said FSW President Dr. Jeffery S. Allbritten. “At Florida SouthWestern State College, our mission is to provide affordable and exceptional academic, cultural, and workforce opportunities in a supportive environment that transforms the lives of our students and enhances the economic vitality of the communities we serve. Most importantly, this accreditation reinforces that commitment by ensuring we continue to provide the highest quality education and opportunities for our students and the Southwest Florida region."

Accreditation is an ongoing relationship. As a member of HLC, FSW will participate in ongoing reviews for compliance with HLC standards. More information about FSW’s accreditation is available in HLC’s Directory of Institutions.

“We are always thrilled to welcome new members into the HLC community and look forward to a partnership that will benefit students and the future of higher education,” said HLC President Barbara Gellman-Danley.

