New agreement aims to help Lee County families before crisis hits

Families in crisis could soon get help faster thanks to a new partnership between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the nonprofit Better Together. The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that allows deputies and school resource offices to work hand in hand to support families facing hardship - with the goal of keeping children out of foster care.

The memorandum includes briefings with existing personnel, ride-alongs, and pre-deployment training for new deputies. Deputies will also be able to refer families directly to the nonprofit for assistance with housing, employment and family support before situations escalate.

“As first responders, we understand the importance of connecting community members in need with the right support and resources - something our deputies encounter every day. We’re excited to continue this collaboration as we work together to serve and strengthen the great community of Lee County,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Isis LaRose, vice president of strategic partnerships and market development for Better Together, said the organization focuses on helping parents stabilize their lives so they can stay together with their children.

“By joining forces, our organizations are better positioned to keep families intact and strengthen our community as a whole,” she said. “We’re so grateful for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to serving families in need, and together, we’re making a real difference in their lives.”

