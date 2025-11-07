Fitness trends shift toward boosting longevity

The American College of Sports Medicine recently published its annual report on fitness trends.

Lead author Carla McAvoy, Ph.D., commented that an encouraging trend that showed up this year is that people are interested in fitness practices that will help boost longevity.

“That we want to get faster, stronger, of course that’s great. You see that we are thinking more about the long term and exercise, physical activity as a public health tool, as opposed to just being about how you look,” said McAvoy.

