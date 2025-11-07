© 2025 WGCU News
Fitness trends shift toward boosting longevity

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:18 PM EST
A senior African-American woman in her 60s at the gym kneeling on a weight bench lifting a dumbbell in on hand. She is working out with a personal trainer, a young black woman in her 20s, who is watching in the background, taking notes on a clipboard.
kali9/Getty Images
/
E+
A woman in her 60s at the gym is kneeling on a weight bench lifting a dumbbell. She is working out with a personal trainer, a young woman in her 20s, who is watching in the background, taking notes on a clipboard.

The American College of Sports Medicine recently published its annual report on fitness trends.

Lead author Carla McAvoy, Ph.D., commented that an encouraging trend that showed up this year is that people are interested in fitness practices that will help boost longevity.

“That we want to get faster, stronger, of course that’s great. You see that we are thinking more about the long term and exercise, physical activity as a public health tool, as opposed to just being about how you look,” said McAvoy.

Tune in to a longer conversation about fitness trends on an upcoming episode of a new show — Gulf Coast Life Health Edition — later this month.

Tags
Health WGCU NewsFitnessSeniors
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
