Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club food drive 'party' set for Nov. 22

Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club will hold its second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on November 22 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5001 Taylor Rd, Punta Gorda. It will benefit St. Vincent de Paul Society's Punta Gorda food pantry.

Club President Deb Hass says last year's was a success, and that there are high expectations for this year.

"We collected over 40,000 pounds of food and household items, like detergent, diapers, things like that people just need," Hass said.

At the event, attendees and Walmart patrons are asked to purchase items from the store for the drive. Hass adds that it will be a party, with music from local artists Danny Beach and Bob Schiele. Culver's of Punta Gorda will hand out free custard samples.

