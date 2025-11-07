© 2025 WGCU News
City of Sarasota selects new mayor, vice mayor

WGCU
Published November 7, 2025 at 2:40 PM EST
Debbie Trice, Kathy Kelley Ohlrich

The City Commission unanimously selected At-Large City Commissioner Debbie Trice to serve as mayor and District 3 City Commissioner Kathy Kelley Ohlrich to serve as vice mayor for the next year.

The actions were taken during a special statutory meeting on Friday afternoon following the annual state of the city address as required by the city charter.

District 2 City Commissioner Liz Alpert served as mayor for the past two years with now-Mayor Trice serving as vice mayor during the past year.

The City Commission’s next regular meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 17 at City Hall, 1565 First Street. City Commission meetings are livestreamed on the city of Sarasota website www.Sarasotafl.gov and city of Sarasota Facebook page.
