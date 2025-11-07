Sanibel Captiva Community Bank hosts festival of trees benefit

The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is spreading holiday cheer with its Winter Wonderland Festival of Trees fundraising project. Local artists, businesses, and community groups are invited to sponsor custom designed holiday trees, which will be displayed at the Community House on Friday, Nov. 21. The event supports Community Housing and Resources Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves as the City of Sanibel’s housing foundation and works to provide affordable housing in the island communities.

Each decorated tree will be auctioned off during the Festival of Trees Benefit on Saturday, Nov. 22. All proceeds will go toward affordable housing initiatives on Sanibel and Captiva.

For tickets and additional information, visit their website.

