Episcopal church, Diocese of Venice offering emergency aid in light of government shutdown

In separate efforts, an Episcopal church parishioner and the Diocese of Venice are offering help to those in financial distress in the wake of the government shutdown and resulting suspension of SNAP benefits and federal paychecks.

Attorney and businessman Hugh Culverhouse Jr. of Sarasota, a member of the Church of the Redeemer in downtown Sarasota, has offered a $200,000 matching gift administered through the church.

The funds will provide emergency assistance to individuals and families affected by the suspension of federal pay, delayed food aid, and other economic hardships triggered by the shutdown. Support will also extend to families at Alta Vista Elementary School, where many students rely on federal programs for daily essentials. Every contribution made to the fund will be matched dollar for dollar by Culverhouse.

“This shutdown has left countless people wondering how they will feed their families or pay their rent,” Culverhouse said. “There are many in our parish and our community who are struggling through no fault of their own. This is a moment when those who can help, must help. My hope is that this matching fund inspires others to give and ensures that no one in our community is left without support.”

Contributions to the Culverhouse Benevolence Fund will be distributed locally by Redeemer’s outreach ministry to assist with essential needs such as food, rent, and utilities for those experiencing income loss or benefit interruptions.

For more information, visit www.RedeemerSarasota.org.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice is running its “Share the Harvest” emergency food drive.

Each month, the diocese serves more than 3,660 individuals and families through its six food pantry sites across the region and 2,124 individuals at its soup kitchen in Immokalee.

“Our food pantries are preparing for higher demand, and we are committed to ensuring that no family goes hungry,” said Christopher Root, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice. “We are working closely with our partners to make sure our pantries have the resources and staffing needed to respond to this urgent need.”

Food donations being accepted at:



Sarasota Regional Office: 5055 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

5055 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Bonita Springs Pantry : 28360 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs

28360 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs Arcadia Regional Office: 1208 East Oak Street, Arcadia

Fort Myers, Elizabeth Kay Galeana Center: 4235 Michigan Link Avenue, Fort Myers

Guadalupe Social Services: 211 S 9th Street, Immokalee

Judy Sullivan Center: 3174 Tamiami Trail, Naples

For more information, go to ccdov.org or call 941-249-9400.