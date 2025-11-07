Sarasota public schools plan to reduce space, hoping to keep charters out

Faced with a state law that opens the door for charter schools to claim unused public classrooms, Sarasota County School Board members on Tuesday gave cautious support to the district’s strategic plan to reduce vacant space — while pressing for answers about its cost and whether it will be enough to keep charters out.

Superintendent Terry Connor presented the proposal, which was first reported by Suncoast Searchlight last week, during a special work session at the district’s headquarters at The Landings.

Board members said they’ve heard strong community support for the plan since its release and called it an innovative way to get ahead of the state’s newly expanded “Schools of Hope” law, which allows charter-school operators to move into underused public campuses regardless of their own academic performance.

With more than 7,500 empty seats across the district, Connor said Sarasota had become a prime target under the law. His plan aims to shrink that number by at least 3,100 student stations through a series of adjustments that include expanding several elementary schools to include middle grades, adding new academic programs, demolishing unused buildings and selling the district’s headquarters so administrative offices can be relocated into existing schools.

School Board member Karen Rose said the plan — which affects a dozen schools, including Alta Vista Elementary, Fruitville Elementary, McIntosh Middle and Venice Middle — allowed for increased flexibility and put Sarasota ahead of other districts across the state.

“I think that is actually the catalyst to having all this flexibility and to be able to really make this a very positive piece for students and families,” Rose said.

Board member Bridget Ziegler said it was exciting to see the community’s enthusiastic response after Suncoast Searchlight’s story brought the plan to light.

“This is something we wanted for our community,” she said. “There is a way you can look at things as a negative aspect, or you can see them as opportunity, and I think that the competitive spirit has actually brought us to a place that I believe will be fruitful.”

But others questioned the financial impact, whether the district’s budget would need to be reworked, and how staffing would be managed under the changes.

“It feels sort of like jumping off of a cliff without a parachute, not knowing the budget for this plan,” board member Tom Edwards said.

Connor said the rollout could be accomplished within the district’s existing budget because there is no need to build infrastructure or adapt buildings. More staffing may be needed, he said, but that will be dictated by enrollment.

Edwards then asked the superintendent if these plans will leave county schools susceptible to Schools of Hope.

Connor said “is not an easy question to answer” because the legislation is so new. However, Connor said that it is unlikely that a school with a high utilization rate, like 75%, would remain appealing to a charter because it likely wouldn’t leave enough available seats.

But he cautioned that nothing is impossible.

“I think it’s important that we do everything in our power to make us the least susceptible as possible,” Edwards said. “I am not interested in having any infiltration into the Sarasota County School District for any reason because we are the best game in town and we've just proven how we react to adversity and create opportunity.”

Even if approved, the plan may not stop charter operators from filing to move in under the new law.

The district recently received notice from Miami-based Mater Academy declaring plans to open charter schools inside three Sarasota campuses — Emma E. Booker Elementary, Brookside Middle and Oak Park, a K-12 school for children with disabilities — though the filings were premature. It remains unclear whether Mater will resubmit when the window officially opens Nov. 11.

Under the new law, charter schools can establish themselves inside traditional public campuses deemed to have “unused space” — even if those schools are high performing. Once in place, the district remains responsible for paying for utilities, transportation, custodial services and even meals for the charter’s students — all at no cost to the charter operator.

State officials say the law gives parents more options as enrollment in traditional schools stagnates and charter attendance climbs. But critics warn it could drain resources from public classrooms already stretched thin. By shrinking its official capacity and redistributing programs, the district hopes to tighten its footprint before charter operators can claim any unused space.

The board was scheduled to hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, when Connor said he would bring more comprehensive fiscal materials for review before the final vote.

This story was produced by Suncoast Searchlight, a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. Learn more at suncoastsearchlight.org.

