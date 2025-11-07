Alliance for the Arts hosting town hall on SWFL's creative future on Nov. 12

On Nov. 12, the Alliance for the Arts will host a town hall at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers. It will delve into five key areas shaping the future of arts and culture in Southwest Florida: Access to the Arts, Community Collaboration, Art Education, Artist Empowerment, and Special Projects.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Town hall panelist Sonya McCarter is executive director of Bridging the Gap.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall will moderate a panel of arts leaders consisting of Bridging the Gap Director Sonya McCarter, Florida Weekly Director of Operations Melissa Vogt, Lee County Schools Fine & Performing Arts Coordinator Jason Thomashefsky, United Arts Collier CEO Elysia Dawn and River District Alliance CEO Lisa Sbuttoni.

The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session and networking opportunity.

Admission to this event is free. Doors open at 4:30 with the Town Hall beginning at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Town hall panelist Melissa Vogt is Florida Weekly director of operations.

MORE INFORMATION:

Following the success and strong turnout of the inaugural town hall in July, this gathering continues the momentum by delving deeper into Southwest Florida’s creative future.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Town hall panelist Jason Thomashefsky, Lee County Schools fine and performing arts coordinator.

“This town hall is about turning conversation into collaboration,” Alliance for the Arts’ Director Neil Volz said. “By bringing together leaders, artists, and advocates from across sectors, we’re building the foundation for long-term growth and sustainability in our arts community.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Town hall panelist Elysia Dawn is CEO of United Arts Collier.

Everyone is encouraged to attend, whether an artist, student, educator, or passionate supporter of the arts, to help shape the next steps for advocacy and creative development in Southwest Florida.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Town hall panelist Lisa Sbuttoni is CEO of the River District Alliance.

For more information and to RSVP, visit ArtInLee.org.

The Collaboratory is located at 2031 Jackson St., Fort Myers.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.